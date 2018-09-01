«Βόμβα» Τραμπ: Απειλεί τον Καναδά με έξωση από τη NAFTA

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ απείλησε σήμερα να αποκλείσει τον Καναδά από την αναθεωρημένη συμφωνία για το ελεύθερο εμπόριο και προειδοποίησε το Κογκρέσο να μην παρέμβει στις διαπραγματεύσεις μεταξύ Ουάσινγκτον και Οτάβας.

There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don’t make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off...