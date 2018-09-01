 01/09/2018 20:51:39

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

1.9.2018 / ΤΟ ΠΟΝΤΙΚΙ WEB

«Βόμβα» Τραμπ: Απειλεί τον Καναδά με έξωση από τη NAFTA

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ απείλησε σήμερα να αποκλείσει τον Καναδά από την αναθεωρημένη συμφωνία για το ελεύθερο εμπόριο και προειδοποίησε το Κογκρέσο να μην παρέμβει στις διαπραγματεύσεις μεταξύ Ουάσινγκτον και Οτάβας.
 
"Δεν υπάρχει καμία πολιτική αναγκαιότητα να κρατήσουμε τον Καναδά στη νέα NAFTA (Βορειοαμερικανική Συμφωνία Ελευθέρων Συναλλαγών). Αν δεν κάνουμε μια δίκαιη συμφωνία για τις ΗΠΑ μετά από δεκαετίες κατάχρησης, ο Καναδάς θα μείνει εκτός" έγραψε ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος σε μήνυμα του στο Twitter.
 
Αμέσως μετά, πρόσθεσε: "Το Κογκρέσο δεν θα πρέπει να παρέμβει σε αυτές τις διαπραγματεύσεις, διαφορετικά, απλώς θα τερματίσω ολοκληρωτικά τη NAFTA και θα είμαστε πολύ καλύτερα χωρίς αυτήν".
 
AΠΕ-ΜΠΕ
