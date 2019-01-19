Σα να μη συμβαίνει τίποτα ο πρίγκιπας Φίλιππος χαλαρός πήγε και αγόρασε καινούριο αυτοκίνητο (Photo)

97 year old Prince Philip was involved in a car accident today near Sandringham Estate! He was not injured, thank goodness, but was understandably very shocked and shaken! He was pulling out of a driveway onto the A149 when the collision occurred. As you can see from the pic, his Range Rover flipped on its side! Glad he’s okay and hope the people in the other car are doing well also!

A post shared by Sarah (@theroyalwatcher) on Jan 17, 2019 at 11:12am PST