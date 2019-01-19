Σα να μη συμβαίνει τίποτα ο πρίγκιπας Φίλιππος χαλαρός πήγε και αγόρασε καινούριο αυτοκίνητο (Photo)

Εντάξει, πρίγκιπας είναι! Αλίμονο αν δεν έπαιρνε αυτός ένα νέο αυτοκίνητο μετά το τροχαίο.
Οι γιατροί που τον εξέτασαν του είπαν πως είναι καλά στην υγεία του και αυτός για να το γιορτάσει πήγε και πήρε ένα καινούργιο αυτοκίνητο.
Ο δούκας του Εδιμβούργου, θα μπορέσει σύντομα να επιστρέψει στην θέση του οδηγού ένα άλλο μαύρο Land Rover Freelande, που μεταφέρθηκε στο κτήμα του το Σάντριγχαμ.
Το νέο land Rover είναι ένα ακριβές αντίγραφο του αυτοκινήτου που οδηγούσε ο Φίλιππος την Πέμπτη που συγκρούστηκε προτού ανατραπεί.
97 year old Prince Philip was involved in a car accident today near Sandringham Estate! He was not injured, thank goodness, but was understandably very shocked and shaken! He was pulling out of a driveway onto the A149 when the collision occurred. As you can see from the pic, his Range Rover flipped on its side! Glad he’s okay and hope the people in the other car are doing well also!
UPDATE: 'Is everyone else alright?' How 'very brave' but 'shaken' Prince Philip, 97, 'went to check on mother and her baby' after he was pulled through roof of his Land Rover after he was 'dazzled by sun' and crashed into Kia. Prince Philip is 'conscious but very shocked and shaken' after crashing his Land Rover near Sandringham yesterday afternoon. The Duke is unhurt and with the Queen at Sandringham following the dramatic crash after he pulled out on to A149 in Norfolk. Two women with a nine-month-old baby in back of their Kia smashed into the side of his armoured Land Rover. All three were rushed to hospital - one suffered a broken arm, the other injured her knee but baby unharmed. Philip was pulled from the wreckage via sunroof and Duke was 'conscious' but 'very shaken and shocked'. The 97 year old does have an up to date driving license. In UK there is no age limit on drivers but every 3 years they must update license agency with a medical note. The Duke was seen by a doctor at his medical facilities on the Sandringham Estate as a precaution but was given the all clear. However, he will be closely monitored for 48 hours to ensure he has no internal injuries. The Duke of Edinburgh and the female driver were breathalysed and both gave negative readings. The crash happened on a stretch of the single carriageway road which has a 60mph limit and is a notorious accident spot. Astonishingly, the site is just 30 miles from where the Duke was involved in another crash 23 years ago, which wrote off a Mercedes and injured another motorist. There is still some confusion about where his royal protection officers were. Reports that he was in car on his own. However people arrived on scene very quickly.