Οι πρώτες εικόνες από τη συντριβή ελικοπτέρου σε ουρανοξύστη στο Μανχάταν (Videos)

Πυκνό καπνό να αναδύεται από την κορυφή ενός ουρανοξύστη στο κέντρο του Μανχάταν καταγράφουν τα πρώτα βίντεο από την συντριβή ελικοπτέρου κατά τους χειρισμούς προσγείωσης σε ελικοδρόμιο στην κορυφή πολυώροφου κτηρίου.

