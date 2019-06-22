 22/06/2019 18:21:24

Οι Ιρανοί δίνουν χάρτη με το ακριβές στίγμα του drone - «Ήταν εντός των ορίων μας»

Οι Ιρανοί δίνουν χάρτη με το ακριβές στίγμα του drone - «Ήταν εντός των ορίων μας» - Media

 

Ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών του Ιράν Μοχάμεντ Τζαβάντ Ζαρίφ ανάρτησε έναν χάρτη στο Twitter με τις ακριβείς συντεταγμένες της θέσης κατάρριψης του αμερικανικού μη επανδρωμένου εναέριου οχήματος (drone), το οποίο καταρρίφθηκε από το Ιράν την Πέμπτη, υποστηρίζοντας ότι η θέση του, ήταν εντός των ορίων ευθύνης κι ελέγχου περιοχής του Ιράν.

Στον χάρτη παρουσιάζονται επίσης και δύο κίτρινα τετράγωνα στην τροχιά της πτήσης του drone, τα οποία σύμφωνα με τον χάρτη προσδιορίζουν τα σήματα κλήσης για τις σχετικές προειδοποιήσεις, που έστειλε το Ιράν προς το αμερικανικό μη επανδρωμένο όχημα.

“Δεν μπορεί να υπάρξει αμφιβολία για το που βρίσκονταν το όχημα όταν καταρρίφθηκε,” έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά ο Ζαρίφ.

