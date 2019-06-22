Οι Ιρανοί δίνουν χάρτη με το ακριβές στίγμα του drone - «Ήταν εντός των ορίων μας»

Ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών του Ιράν Μοχάμεντ Τζαβάντ Ζαρίφ ανάρτησε έναν χάρτη στο Twitter με τις ακριβείς συντεταγμένες της θέσης κατάρριψης του αμερικανικού μη επανδρωμένου εναέριου οχήματος (drone), το οποίο καταρρίφθηκε από το Ιράν την Πέμπτη, υποστηρίζοντας ότι η θέση του, ήταν εντός των ορίων ευθύνης κι ελέγχου περιοχής του Ιράν.

Στον χάρτη παρουσιάζονται επίσης και δύο κίτρινα τετράγωνα στην τροχιά της πτήσης του drone, τα οποία σύμφωνα με τον χάρτη προσδιορίζουν τα σήματα κλήσης για τις σχετικές προειδοποιήσεις, που έστειλε το Ιράν προς το αμερικανικό μη επανδρωμένο όχημα.

“Δεν μπορεί να υπάρξει αμφιβολία για το που βρίσκονταν το όχημα όταν καταρρίφθηκε,” έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά ο Ζαρίφ.

At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak.



We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down. pic.twitter.com/pJ34Tysmsg — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 20, 2019

For more visual detail on the path, location, and point of impact of the U.S. military drone Iran shot down on Thursday, and of the waters over which it was flying, see these maps and coordinates.



There can be no doubt about where the vessel was when it was brought down. pic.twitter.com/eInqIYolaS — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 22, 2019

LEGEND: blue=drone; yellow line=Iranian FIR; red line=Iranian territorial waters; ; green line=baseline internal waters; yellow dots=Iran radio warnings sent; red dot=point of impact. pic.twitter.com/Fs2jadCuoq — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 22, 2019