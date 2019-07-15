Αυτή η γυναίκα είναι 58 ετών και το κορμί της «σκοτώνει» - Είναι η μεγαλύτερη που πόζαρε για το sports Illustrated (Photos)

Κάποιες γυναίκες γερνούν και γίνονται ομορφότερες και γοητευτικότερες. Η Τζόντι Μπάουερ είναι μια από αυτές. Είναι 2 χρόνια πριν από τα 60 της, έχει γεννήσει δυο παιδιά και όμως το κορμί της θα το ζήλευαν ακόμη και 20άρες. Η Τζόντι που κατά το παρελθόν έχει ανακηρυχθεί πρωταθλήτρια στον διαγωνισμό «Fitness America» είναι το γηραιότερο μοντέλο που έχει ποζάρει ποτέ στο εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού sports Illustrated.
«Δεν υπάρχουν ειδικές ηλικιακές κατηγορίες. Το θέμα είναι να νιώθεις μέσα σου όμορφη» θα πει η Τζόντι η οποία διατηρεί αλυσίδα με είδη γυμναστικής στο Κονέκτικατ.
Η Τζόντι γυμνάζεται καθημερινά αλλά μη νομίζετε ότι «λιώνει» στα γυμναστήρια. Στόχος της είναι να συμπληρώνει 10 ώρες γυμναστικής την εβδομάδα. «Είναι κάτι που κάθε γυναίκα μπορεί να πετύχει και σύντομα θα δει τα αποτελέσματα» λέει η ίδια και συμπληρώνει: «Ποτέ δεν είναι αργά να πετύχετε κάτι στη ζωή σας».
Η προηγούμενη γυναίκα που είχε ποζάρει για το περιοδικό ήταν η Παολίνα Πορίζκοβα. Η Παολίνα ήταν 54 ετών το 2018 όταν έγινε και εκείνη εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού.
Embrace who you are and don’t be boxed in by others. All our lives we did what others expected of us regarding what they thought was right, what was comfortable for THEM. I was a pleaser. What should a 58 year old woman look like? They would put us in a box because that’s where THEY were comfortable. At Jodifit, every woman owns who she is. There are no boxes except for the ones we jump on. I’m here to represent all the women who’ve felt boxed in. It’s taken me 58 years to help myself, stand in my truth, and honor myself by stepping outside the box. Now and for the past 10 years I’ve been helping others getting stronger- mind, body & soul. My clients, my daughters, my husband, and my friends have made me a better, happier and more fulfilled woman. - - - #dontboxmein #fitatanyage #fitnessisageless
Hey everyone! I hope you liked my video for Sports Illustrated @si_swimsuit @mj_day Please help me get this message out by liking and sharing it with those you think will like it as well. No woman deserves to be put in a box. What does that mean? It means that it’s NOT ok to tell us how short our skirts should be, how deep our neck line should be, how high our heels should be, how much education we need ( or don’t need), how tiny our bikinis should be, or how sexy we should be....at ANY age. It’s our choice. Don’t let anyone, any gender, any age put you in a box and decide when it’s time to take you out to play with. This is your life, your decisions, your consequences. Own it, live it, be it. Be you. Please tag @si_swimsuit and @mj_day to help me reach those who want to break out of their box because it’s never too late. #dontboxmein #boxesareforjumpingon #boxjumps #si_swimsuit #beyou #authenticity #itstartswithyou #ownyou #itsnevertoolate
It starts from within. It starts with you. It doesn’t start over night. It doesn’t start in a day. It starts when you’re ready to take action. Action brings change. #mondaymotivation #consistencywins #itstartsfromwithin #fitwomen #fitat58havingfun #itsahabit #itsalifestyle #notaquickfix #liftweights #docardio #eathealthy #itsnotrocketscience #itsascience