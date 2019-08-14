Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, Αριάνα Γκράντε, Μπίλλι Άιλις μερικές υποψηφιότητες για τα MTV VMA 2019

Οι Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, Αριάνα Γκράντε, Μπίλλι Άιλις και Lil Nas X θα είναι μερικοί από τους υποψήφιους στα MTV Video Music Awards 2019, που θα πραγματοποιηθούν τη Δευτέρα 26 Αυγούστου.
Η Γκράντε και η Σουίφτ έχουν από τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες, δέκα για την καθεμιά, ενώ η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ θα εμφανιστεί και στη σκηνή των βραβείων. Ακολουθεί η Μπίλλι Άιλις με εννέα υποψηφιότητες.
Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα MTV VMA 2019
Video of the Year
21 Savage ft. J. Cole - "a lot" - Epic Records
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande - "thank u, next" - Republic Records
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker" - Republic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records
Artist of the Year
Cardi B - Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande - Republic Records
Halsey - Astralwerks/Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers - Republic Records
Shawn Mendes- Island Records
Song of the Year
Drake - "In My Feelings" - Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
Ariana Grande - "thank u, next" - Republic Records
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker" - Republic Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow" - Interscope Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records
Best New Artist
Ava Max - Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. - MBK/RCA Records
Lil Nas X - Columbia Records
Lizzo - Atlantic Records
ROSALÍA - Columbia Records
Best Collaboration
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow" - Interscope Records
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Island Records
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Republic Records
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care" - Atlantic Records
BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Columbia Records
Push Artist of the Year
Bazzi - Atlantic Records
CNCO - RCA Records
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. - MBK/RCA Records
Lauv - LAUV/AWAL
Lizzo - Atlantic Records
Best Pop
5 Seconds of Summer - "Easier" - Interscope Records
Cardi B & Bruno Mars - "Please Me" - Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande - "thank u, next" - Republic Records
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker" - Republic Records
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records
Khalid - "Talk" - Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records
Best Hip-Hop
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande - "Rule the World" - 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
21 Savage ft. J. Cole - "a lot" - Epic Records
Cardi B - "Money" - Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher" - We The Best/Epic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Drake - "SICKO MODE" - Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
Best R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson - "Make It Better" - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
Childish Gambino - "Feels Like Summer" - RCA Records
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller - "Could've Been" - MBK/RCA Records
Alicia Keys - "Raise A Man" - RCA Records
Ella Mai - "Trip" - 10 Summers/Interscope Records
Normani ft. 6lack - "Waves" - Keep Cool/RCA Records
Best K-Pop
BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Columbia Records
BLACKPINK - "Kill This Love" - YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
Monsta X ft. French Montana - "Who Do You Love" - Epic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Cat & Dog" - Republic Records
NCT 127 - "Regular" - SM Entertainment
EXO - "Tempo" - SM Entertainment
Best Latin
Anuel AA, Karol G - "Secreto" - Universal Music Latino
Bad Bunny ft. Drake - "MIA" - OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records
Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin - "I Can't Get Enough" - NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - "Con Calma" - Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma - "Mala Mía" - Sony Music US Latin
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - "Con Altura" - Columbia Records
Best Dance
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - "Call You Mine" - Disruptor/Columbia Records
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - "Solo" - Big Beat/Atlantic Records
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B - "Taki Taki" - DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin - "Say My Name" - Big Beat/Atlantic Records
Marshmello & Bastille - "Happier" - Capitol Records
Silk City & Dua Lipa - "Electricity" - Columbia RecordsBest Rock
The 1975 - "Love It If We Made It" - Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy - "Bishops Knife Trick" - Island Records
Imagine Dragons - "Natural" - KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Lenny Kravitz - "Low" - BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
Panic! At The Disco - "High Hopes" - Elektra Music Group
twenty one pilots - "My Blood" - Elektra Music Group
Video for Good
Halsey - "Nightmare" - Astralwerks/Capitol Records
The Killers - "Land of the Free" - Island
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant - "Runaway Train" - Interscope Records
John Legend - "Preach" - Columbia Records
Lil Dicky - "Earth" - Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records
Best Direction
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Young Turks - Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande - "thank you, next" - Republic Records - Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records - Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Columbia Records - Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records - Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish - "when the party's over" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Young Turks - Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande - "God is a Woman" - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA - "Just Us" - We The Best/Epic Records - Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
Best Editing
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Tints" - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music - Editing by Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Record - Editing by Calmatic
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Editing by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Republic Records - Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange - "Almeda" - Columbia Records - Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records - Editing by Jarrett Fijal
Best Art Direction
BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Columbia Records - Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Republic Records - Art Direction by John Richoux
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records - Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Island Records - Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records - Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens - "I Love It" - Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group - Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
Best Choreography
FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Young Turks - Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - "Con Altura" - Columbia Records - Choreography by Charm La'Donna
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Columbia Records - Choreography by Ryan Heffington
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Island Records - Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange - "Almeda" - Columbia Records - Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Columbia Records - Choreography by Rie Hata
Best Cinematography
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Tints" - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music - Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish - "hostage" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande - "thank you, next" - Republic Records - Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Island Records - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Solange - "Almeda" - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Republic Records - Cinematography by Starr Whitesides