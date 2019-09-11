 11/09/2019 16:09:58

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

11.9.2019 / ΤΟ ΠΟΝΤΙΚΙ WEB

Έξαλλος ο Τραμπ με τη FED: Πρέπει να ρίξει τα επιτόκια στο ΜΗΔΕΝ

Έξαλλος ο Τραμπ με τη FED: Πρέπει να ρίξει τα επιτόκια στο ΜΗΔΕΝ - Media
Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ καταφέρθηκε και πάλι εναντίον της αμερικανικής κεντρικής τράπεζας (Federal Reserve, Fed) υποστηρίζοντας πως τα επιτόκια θα πρέπει να πέσουν «στο μηδέν» και καταγγέλλοντας την «αφέλεια» του επικεφαλής της, του Ζερόμ Πάουελ.
 
«Η Federal Reserve θα έπρεπε να κατεβάσει τα επιτόκιά μας στο ΜΗΔΕΝ ή κάτω απ' αυτό και θα έπρεπε τότε να αρχίσουμε να αναχρηματοδοτούμε το χρέος μας», έγραψε ο αμερικανός πρόεδρος το πρωί στο Twitter. «Οι Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες θα έπρεπε να πληρώνουν πάντα το χαμηλότερο επιτόκιο. Όχι πληθωρισμός! Η αφέλεια του Ζερόμ Πάουελ και της Federal Reserve είναι αυτή που δεν μας επιτρέπει να κάνουμε αυτό που κάνουν ήδη άλλες χώρες».
 
 
ΗΠΑ
Τραμπ
Fed
επιτόκια

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Το "Π" σέβεται όλες τις απόψεις, αλλά διατηρεί το δικαίωμά του να μην αναρτά υβριστικά σχόλια και διαφημίσεις. Τα σχόλια απηχούν αποκλειστικά τις απόψεις των αναγνωστών.