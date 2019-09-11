Έξαλλος ο Τραμπ με τη FED: Πρέπει να ρίξει τα επιτόκια στο ΜΗΔΕΝ

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ καταφέρθηκε και πάλι εναντίον της αμερικανικής κεντρικής τράπεζας (Federal Reserve, Fed) υποστηρίζοντας πως τα επιτόκια θα πρέπει να πέσουν «στο μηδέν» και καταγγέλλοντας την «αφέλεια» του επικεφαλής της, του Ζερόμ Πάουελ.

«Η Federal Reserve θα έπρεπε να κατεβάσει τα επιτόκιά μας στο ΜΗΔΕΝ ή κάτω απ' αυτό και θα έπρεπε τότε να αρχίσουμε να αναχρηματοδοτούμε το χρέος μας», έγραψε ο αμερικανός πρόεδρος το πρωί στο Twitter. «Οι Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες θα έπρεπε να πληρώνουν πάντα το χαμηλότερο επιτόκιο. Όχι πληθωρισμός! Η αφέλεια του Ζερόμ Πάουελ και της Federal Reserve είναι αυτή που δεν μας επιτρέπει να κάνουμε αυτό που κάνουν ήδη άλλες χώρες».

The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less, and we should then start to refinance our debt. INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term. We have the great currency, power, and balance sheet.....

....The USA should always be paying the the lowest rate. No Inflation! It is only the naïveté of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn’t allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of “Boneheads.”