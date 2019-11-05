Άγχος στη Δύση: Έρχεται το θηριώδες stealth βομβαρδιστικό της Κίνας (Photos)

«Στην τσίτα» βρίσκονται οι υπηρεσίες που σχετίζονται με τις ένοπλες δυνάμεις της Δύσης, καθώς η Κίνα δηλώνει έτοιμη να αρχίσει την παραγωγή του θηριώδους stealth βομβαρδιστικού της Η-20, αλλάζοντας τις ισορροπίες στην Ασία.

Σύμφωνα με το National Interest, η παραγωγή του Η-20 αναμένεται να αρχίσει το 2025 και, παρά το γεγονός ότι ακόμα δεν έχουν γίνει γνωστές οι λεπτομέρειες του, αν τα χαρακτηριστικά του αντιστοιχούν σε αυτά που το Πεκίνο περιγράφει, τότε τα πράγματα αλλάζουν άρδην στην ανατολική Ασία.

Μόνο τρεις χώρες έχουν λόγο και δυνατότητα να κατασκευάσουν stealth στρατηγικά βομβαρδιστικά και εκτός από τις ΗΠΑ φαίνεται ότι η Κίνα είναι αυτή που θα πετύχει τον στόχο αυτό, αν το χρονοδιάγραμμα για το Η-20 υλοποιηθεί κανονικά, προκαλώντας πονοκέφαλο στις ΗΠΑ που ήδη διαθέτουν το Β-2.

Από τα όσα έχουν γίνει γνωστά, το Η-20 θα έχει εμβέλεια 5.000 μιλίων και θα μπορεί να μεταφέρει όπλα βάρους ως 23 τόνους, όσους και το Β-2, ενώ θα έχει και τη δυνατότητα να μεταφέρει πυρηνικά όπλα και κάποια ΜΜΕ αναφέρουν ότι θα μπορεί να παίξει και το ρόλο ιπτάμενου αρχηγείου.

Φυσικά, όλα αυτά μένει να αποδειχθούν, ωστόσο, το βέβαιο είναι ότι ένα stealth στρατηγικό βομβαρδιστικό στα χέρια της Κίνας μόνο ηρεμία δεν προκαλεί στις ΗΠΑ και το ΝΑΤΟ.

Some Chinese publications also argue that the H-20 will do double-duty as a networked reconnaissance and command & control platform similar to U.S. F-35 stealth fighters. This would make sense, as China has developed a diverse arsenal of long-range air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles, but doesn’t necessarily have a robust reconnaissance network to form a kill-chain cueing these missiles to distant targets. Theoretically, an H-20 could rove ahead, spying the position of opposing sea-based assets using a low-probability-of-intercept AESA radar, and fuse that information to a firing platform hundreds or even thousands of miles away. The H-20 could also be used for electronic warfare or to deploy specialized directed energy.

The crescendo of publicity surrounding the H-20 indicates the PLAAF believes the plane will soon be ready enough to show to the public—and international audiences. Once revealed, analysts will pour over the aircraft’s geometry to estimate just how the stealthy it really is, looking for radar-reflective Achilles’ heels such as exposed engine inlets and indiscrete tail stabilizers. However, external analysis cannot provide a full assessment, because the quality of the radar-absorbent materials applied to surfaces, and the finesse of the manufacturing (avoiding seams, protruding screws, etc.) has a major impact on radar cross-section.

It is worth bearing in mind, however, that an H-20 seeking to slip through the gauntlet of long-range search radars scattered across the Pacific to launch CJ-10K cruise missiles with a range of over nine hundred miles would not require the same degree of stealth as an F-35 intended to penetrate more densely defended airspace and launch small diameter bombs with a range of 70 miles.

Analysts forecast the H-20’s first flight in the early 2020s, with production possibly beginning around 2025. If the H-20 is judged to be of credible design, the Pentagon in turn will have to factor the strategic implications of China’s stealth capabilities, and will likely seek to field implement counter-stealth technologies which formerly have been mostly vaunted by Russia and China. The publicity which the often-secretive Chinese government is according the H-20 also indicates Beijing’s hope the bomber will serve as a strategic deterrent to foreign adversaries—even before its first flight.