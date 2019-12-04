Μοιράζονται τον ίδιο άντρα και ζουν (οι τρεις τους) ευτυχισμένοι μαζί (Photos)

Ένα λαϊκό τραγούδι λέει: «Δεν υπάρχει ευτυχία που να κόβεται στα τρία, στην περίπτωσή μας όμως δεν υπάρχει άλλος δρόμος».
This picture describes us perfectly While riding bikes down an old sidewalk in Chicago, Lo said, “It’d be so cool to come across a freshly paved sidewalk to carve our names into and leave a piece of us in Chicago.” Lo and behold, a few hrs later, WE FOUND ONE!! Right across from a good ole Chicago-style pizza place called Homeslice! If you’re ever in the neighborhood, stop by there and leave a little love at Webster and Bissel St. . #chicago #love #treeo #poly #polyfidelity #polypride #thrice #wearethree #love #wehavefun #hisandhersandhers #allofus #triad
This place is magic. It’s one of the most breathtaking, intoxicating experiences you’ll ever have. It’ll leave you wanting more and more. Everyone deserves this at least once in their lifetime. One time is all you need to take a little piece of it home with you to share with the world. It is Electric. . #electricforest #EF2019 #love #treeo #poly #polyfidelity #polypride #thrice #wearethree #love #wehavefun #hisandhersandhers #allofus #triad #skygazer #allthenewfriends #magic
Ίσως ο στίχος αυτός να μπορούσε να περιγράψει την κατάσταση ενός ζευγαριού, που αποφάσισε από κοινού να βάλει τρίτο πρόσωπο στην σχέση του.
Σύμφωνα με το Gazzetta ο πολιτικός μηχανικός Μάικλ Τέιλορ και η σύζυγός του Lauren ξεκίνησαν την σχέση τους το 2011 όταν ακόμα σπούδαζαν στο κολέγιο και παντρεύτηκαν το 2016.
Αφού είχαν περάσει τόσα χρόνια μαζί, δυο χρόνια μετά τον γάμο τους θέλησαν να «σπάσουν» την ρουτίνα.
Έτσι όταν συνάντησαν την 30χρονη Jessica Woodstock σε μια συναυλία το 2018, σκέφτηκαν ότι είχαν ακόμη πολλή αγάπη να δώσουν και την πλησίασαν προτείνοντάς της να γίνει το τρίτο πρόσωπο στην σχέση τους.
Εκείνη το δέχτηκε και από τότε αυτή η ιδιόμορφη σχέση φαίνεται να είναι καλή και οι τρεις τους ζουν ευτυχισμένοι στο ίδιο σπίτι.
Μάλιστα έχουν κοινό λογαριασμό στο instagram όπου αναρτούν φωτογραφίες από την καθημερινότητα και τα ταξίδια τους, ενώ δηλώνουν πως είναι απόλυτα ευτυχισμένοι και πως ο κόσμος τους ζηλεύει.