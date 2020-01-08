Οι Metallica προσφέρουν 500.000 δολάρια στους πληγέντες από τις φωτιές στην Αυστραλία

Σε μία σημαντική δωρεά για τους πληγέντες από τις καταστροφικές πυρκαγιές που σαρώνουν την Αυστραλία, προχώρησαν οι Metallica, μέσω του ιδρύματος All Within my Hands.

To συγκρότημα προσφέρει 500.000 δολάρια και ζητά από τους οπαδούς του να κάνουν και αυτοί ότι μπορούν.

«Είμαστε συγκλονισμένοι από τα νέα για τις πυρκαγιές που σαρώνουν τεράστιες εκτάσεις στην Αυστραλία. Η καταστροφή και οι συνέπειες που επηρεάζουν ζώα, κατοίκους και το περιβάλλον στην καταπληκτική γη της Αυστραλίας, μας ραγίζει την καρδιά» ανέφεραν στο instagram.

Οι καταστροφικές πυρκαγιές συνεχίζουν να μαίνονται ανεξέλεγκτες στην Αυστραλία, αφήνοντας πίσω τους θύματα και τεράστιες καταστροφές , με τους νεκρούς να ανέρχονται στους 25, ενώ εκφράζονται φόβοι για δραματική αύξηση των θυμάτων. Οικολόγοι του Πανεπιστημίου του Σίδνεϊ εκτιμούν ότι περίπου 1 δισεκατομμύριο ζώα έχουν βρει τραγικό θάνατο από τις πυρκαγιές ή έμμεσα μέσω της απώλειας οικοτόπων.