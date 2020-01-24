Πολύ ισχυρός σεισμός στην Τουρκία (Videos)

Το έτερόν σου ήμισυ δεν το 'χεις σε εκτίμηση...
#elazığ anlık 6.8 #deprem pic.twitter.com/cYsg2sqEJG— barkın arkadaş (@defarkanto) January 24, 2020
Allah korusun çok kötü çok çaresiz bir durum. #elazığ pic.twitter.com/LLiB3BY468— Kolpaçino Özgür (@Kolpacino_ozgur) January 24, 2020
#Turkey strong #Earthquake Sismo mw6.7 prof 10km, Epicentro 4km ENE Doganyol, Int-VI+— (@GE0_Twitts) January 24, 2020
24Ene17:55UTC
pic.twitter.com/CcsYgwC1hR
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Sivrice, a district of #Turkey's eastern city, Elazig— Saad (@SaadAbedine) January 24, 2020
Felt in Diyarbakir, Adana, Urfa, Hatay & even in #Syria's Idlib https://t.co/lSOSdEY8XChttps://t.co/JkgZcEJlN8https://t.co/r3YM014AAFhttps://t.co/T74tWdlEsX pic.twitter.com/K7mGlsEhFn