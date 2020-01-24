Πολύ ισχυρός σεισμός στην Τουρκία (Videos)

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες η δόνηση ήταν μεγέθους 6,8 Ρίχτερ, με εστιακό βάθος 10 χλμ., περίπου 10 χλμ. βορειοανατολικά των Αδάνων.

Το επίκεντρο εντοπίζεται στην επαρχία Ελαζίγ στην ανατολική Τουρκία, κοντά στα σύνορα με την Συρία και ο σεισμός σημειώθηκε στις 19:55.

Σύμφωνα με το Ευρωπαϊκό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο, το μέγεθος του σεισμού ήταν 6,9 βαθμοί.

Ήδη υπάρχουν αναφορές για ζημιές, ενώ ο σεισμός έγινε αισθητός ακόμα και σε Ισραήλ, Λίβανο, Ιράκ και Συρία.

«Θα προκαλέσει μεγάλες ζημιές»

Από την πλευρά του, ανήσυχος για την έκταση των ζημιών από τον ισχυρότατο σεισμό, 6,9 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ στα σύνορα Τουρκίας - Συρίας, εμφανίστηκε ο καθηγητής και πρόεδρος του ΟΑΣΠ Ευθύμιος Λέκκας γιατί ήταν πολύ επιφανειακός.

Ο κ. Λέκκας διευκρίνισε στο ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ ότι ο σεισμός έγινε αισθητός μέχρι την Βυρηττό. Ήταν πολύ ισχυρός και πιθανότατα έχει προκαλέσει μεγάλες ζημιές.

Πρόσθεσε ότι θα ακολουθήσουν αρκετοί μετασεισμοί μεγέθους ακόμη και 6,5 ρίχτερ.

Ο κ. Λέκκας διευκρίνισε ότι δεν προήλθε από το πολύ γνωστό ρήγμα της Ανατολίας ούτε έχει σχέση με του πολύ πρόσφατους σεισμούς στην Μικρά Ασία απέναντι από την Λέσβο.

Σφοδρότατο και πολύ επιφανειακό χαρακτήρισε σε δηλώσεις του, τον σεισμό ο σεισμολόγος Γεράσιμος Παπαδόπουλος, διευκρινίζοντας ότι προήλθε από το ρήγμα της Ανατολικής Ανατολίας στα σύνορα Τουρκίας-Συρίας μέσα στην Τουρκία.

Και ο κ. Παπαδόπουλος ανέφερε ότι περιμένουμε ισχυρούς μετασεισμούς.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Sivrice, a district of #Turkey's eastern city, Elazig



Felt in Diyarbakir, Adana, Urfa, Hatay & even in #Syria's Idlib https://t.co/lSOSdEY8XChttps://t.co/JkgZcEJlN8https://t.co/r3YM014AAFhttps://t.co/T74tWdlEsX pic.twitter.com/K7mGlsEhFn