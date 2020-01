«Εκρηκτική» σεξοβόμβα από την Σκοτία εξηγεί γιατί γδύθηκε σε τελικό ράγκμπι το 2014 και για ποιο λόγο θα το ξανακάνει! (Photos/Video)

So I am lying in bed all bandaged up in the hospital . Face surgery went well . My ribs hurt more than my nose does . I needed the cartilage from the ribs to rebuild it . Excited about my new nose . Won’t be able to smell because of a nerve that was snapped from the attack on me couple years ago but ..... I got a cute little nose now . . . . #businessmum #businessmumnetwork #australianbusiness #influencer #blogger #singlemomlife #singlemom #scottishmums #australianmum #mumblogger #scottishmum #scotland #revisionsurgery #rhinoplasty #revisionrhinoplasty #drmirzafirat #istanbul #turkey #istanbulsurgery #nosejob #reconstructivesurgery #dv #womensdv #nosesurgery #dvaustralia #istanbu #plasticsurgery #acibadem #dailystar #surgeryblog

A post shared by HEATHER MCCARTNEY (@heathermccartney) on Jan 23, 2020 at 10:03pm PST