Πάστορας ακολούθησε το παιδικό της όνειρο και έγινε... στριπτιζέζ (photos)

Μια πάστορας-στριπτιζέζ είπε στους θαυμαστές της ότι είναι πιο ευτυχισμένη από τότε που άφησε πίσω τη θρησκευτική πίστη της.
Η Νικόλ Μίτσελ άλλαξε ολόκληρη τη ζωή της αφού έγινε στριπτιζέζ, κάτι που όπως είπε ονειρευόταν από μικρή επειδή λάτρευε να δίνει παραστάσεις μπροστά σε κόσμο.
Αλλά δεν ήταν ένα ομαλό ταξίδι, όπως είπε ο Νικόλ στο New York Post: «Από νεαρή ηλικία, φανταζόμουν ότι είμαι στριπτιζέζ. Αλλά θεωρούσα πως όλο αυτό είναι εντελώς αμαρτωλό και κακό».
Η Νικόλ, που είναι μητέρα τριών παιδιών, αρχικά αποφάσισε να γίνει πάστορας και θεωρήθηκε επαναστάτρια στα μάτια της οικογένειάς της.
Η 36χρονη τόνισε: «Πάντα μου έλεγαν πως η γυναίκα είναι για την κουζίνα και τα παιδιά αλλά εγώ δεν το πίστευα. Έτσι, παρά τα όσα μου έλεγαν, αποφάσισα να γίνω πάστορας».
Το 2011, η Νικόλ και ο πρώην σύζυγός της πήγαν στην Εκκλησία Woodland Hills.
«Ένας από τους ποιμένες μου είπε: "Νικόλ, θα θέλαμε να είστε ένας από τους ποιμένες μας". Θα ήμουν στη σκηνή μπροστά σε χιλιάδες ανθρώπους, αυτό ήταν που ονειρευόμουν χρόνια», ανέφερε.
Στη συνέχεια, το 2016 η Νικόλ άρχισε να αμφισβητεί τη σεξουαλικότητά της, λέγοντας «Δεν νομίζω ότι είμαι straight».
«Ήξερα πως αν το αποκαλύψω, η εκκλησία δεν θα το δεχόταν», τόνισε.
Όμως δεν θέλησε να κρατήσει μυστική τη σεξουαλικότητά της και στις 4 Ιουλίου 2017 η Νικόλ άφησε την εκκλησία για πάντα.
Άρχισε να ερευνά τις επιθυμίες της και να κάνει γυμνές φωτογραφίσεις και δηλώνει πολύ ευτυχισμένη.