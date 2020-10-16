 16/10/2020 16:11:46

16.10.2020 / ΤΟ ΠΟΝΤΙΚΙ WEB

Κόβει την ανάσα η Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ με σέξι δημιουργία Ελληνίδας σχεδιάστριας σε φωτογράφιση περιοδικού (Photos)

Για το περιοδικό Billbord φωτογραφήθηκε η Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ και ο Maluma.

Η λατίνα σταρ και ο τραγουδιστής ενώνουν για άλλη μία φορά τις δυνάμεις τους για την ταινία «Marry me», μετά τη συνεργασία τους για τα δύο hot τραγούδια «Pa' Ti» και «Lonely».

Οι δύο τους φωτογραφήθηκαν για το εξώφυλλο του γνωστού μουσικού περιοδικού και μοιράστηκαν τις spicy φωτογραφίες στα social media.

Δεν θα μπορούσαν να μην είναι και οι δύο τους σέξι και πανέμορφοι, με το λατινοαμερικάνικο ταμπεραμέντο τους να περισσεύει.

Η J. Lo πραγματικά κόβει την ανάσα με τις αναλογίες της και το αψεγάδιαστο κορμί της, φορώντας μια σειρά από αποκαλυπτικά φορέματα.

Μάλιστα, υπάρχει και ελληνικό ενδιαφέρον καθώς η 51χρονη Jenny επέλεξε να φορέσει μια metallic two-piece δημιουργία της Σίλιας Κριθαριώτη.

Πρόκειται για ένα sparkly crop top και μια λαμπερή εφαρμοστή, μακριά φούστα, που αφήνει τους σούπερ γυμνασμένους κοιλιακούς της ακάλυπτους.

