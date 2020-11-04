ΗΠΑ: Μαζικές διαδηλώσεις σε Ουάσιγκτον και Πόρτλανt (Videos)

Με μουσική και πολιτικά συνθήματα εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι συγκεντρώθηκαν στην πλατεία Black Lives Matter της Ουάσινγκτον, δίπλα στον Λευκό Οίκο.

Δεν άργησαν, ωστόσο, να ξεσπάσουν επεισόδια μεταξύ των συγκεντρωμένων και της αστυνομίας, τα οποία οδήγησαν και σε συλλήψεις.

Όμως συγκεντρωμένοι διαδηλωτές του κινήματος Black Lives Matter παραμένουν συγκετρωμένοι στην Ουάσινγτον.

Growing numbers of protestors moving through central Washington DC. Congregating on Black Lives Matter Plaza, leading to the White House. There’s fireworks. Not a metaphor. #ElectionNight @GMB pic.twitter.com/I2fy90iNdJ

Χιλιάδες διαδηλωτές έχουν ξεχυθεί στους δρόμους και του Πόρτλαντ, ενός από τα κέντρα σκληρών συγκρούσεων του κινήματος BLM με την αστυνομία αλλά και ακροδεξιούς υποστηρικτές του Τραμπ

Thousands of protestors now marching in Portland, chanting: "Everybody come out of your house and into the streets and no justice no peace” #BlackLivesMatter #ElectionNight (@MrOlmos) pic.twitter.com/tuhXMbWKU6