4.11.2020

ΗΠΑ: Μαζικές διαδηλώσεις σε Ουάσιγκτον και Πόρτλανt (Videos)

Με μουσική και πολιτικά συνθήματα εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι συγκεντρώθηκαν στην πλατεία Black Lives Matter της Ουάσινγκτον, δίπλα στον Λευκό Οίκο.

Δεν άργησαν, ωστόσο, να ξεσπάσουν επεισόδια μεταξύ των συγκεντρωμένων και της αστυνομίας, τα οποία οδήγησαν και σε συλλήψεις.

 

Όμως συγκεντρωμένοι διαδηλωτές του κινήματος Black Lives Matter παραμένουν συγκετρωμένοι στην Ουάσινγτον. 

