Άτομα με αναπηρία αντιδρούν για τη νέα ταινία της Αν Χάθαγουεϊ - Η απολογία της ηθοποιού

Πολλά άτομα με αναπηρία εξέφρασαν τη δυσαρέσκειά τους για το γεγονός ότι στην ταινία «The Witches» με την Αν Χάθαγουεϊ, οι κακές μάγισσες έχουν δύο δάχτυλα.
Η Molly Stapelman, ιδρύτρια της οργάνωσης Lucky Fin Project (η οποία στηρίζει παιδιά με εμφανή αναπηρία στα άκρα) και μητέρα ενός 13χρονου αγοριού με αναπηρία μίλησε στο Today.com, λέγοντας ότι δουλεύει πάνω από 10 χρόνια με γονείς που τα παιδιά τους έχουν υποστεί bullying για την αναπηρία τους. Η ίδια τονίζει ότι η ταινία ουσιαστικά πάει τις προσπάθειες που έχουν κάνει όσοι αγωνίζονται για να εξαλειφθούν τέτοιες συμπεριφορές 10 χρόνια πίσω.
«Η επιλογή του να αναπαραστήσουν τον χαρακτήρα της Αν Χάθαγουεϊ στο “The Withces” χωρίς δάχτυλα, σε μια προσπάθεια για να την κάνουν πιο creepy και τρομακτική είναι ανησυχητικό. Αυτό ενισχύει το στίγμα το οποίο ακόμα υπάρχει στην κοινωνία» ανέφερε συγκεκριμένα.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I feel like this photo is more relevant now than ever! Overwhelmed at the amount of support and kind messages I’ve received! We have such an amazing community Thank you to everyone sharing and raising awareness regarding the recent issues with @witchesmovie and spreading love for limb difference, especially Ectrodactyly! Our differences are beautiful, they are not to be used to portray disgust. #notawitch #disability #limbdifference #disabilityadvocate #ectrodactyly #limbdifferenceawareness
Από τότε, έχει ξεκινήσει μια καμπάνια και στο Instagram, όπου άτομα με αναπηρία δημοσιεύουν φωτογραφίες με το hashtag #NotAWitch, θέλοντας με αυτόν τον τρόπο να στείλουν το μήνυμα ότι, η αναπηρία δεν είναι κάτι τρομακτικό και χαρακτηριστικό των «κακών».
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I'm struggling to find words to express how I'm feeling about the inaccurate representation of a limb difference (but specifically my "special hand"). I've tried to sit and think about it and see if my initial feelings changed when I first heard about it but they haven't. What I felt as I saw @emalemonpie s post on what is still how I feel now. I'm heartbroken. For those who don't know, the new movie @thewitches portrays the evil grand witch as having three fingers on each hand. Her hands, which were described by one film critic simply as as "ew", look remarkably similar to my beautiful and special "little hand". When I first started writing this post, I initially wanted to keep it about the need for education, which I will talk about later on, and leave out how it has affected me, but I can't. This truly hurts. I know that may be hard for some of you to understand, and I know for some it may seem like an inconsequential detail of a movie, but to me, it is much more. I have spent years building up a loving relationship with my hand. I have endured "little comments" from people that hurt deeply. I have lived a life full of stares and whispered conversations. I can remember nights when I cried because I "just wanted to be like everyone else". Over the years, those tears have turned to the joy in the knowledge that I am ABLE to be different and that I am ABLE to be a part of an incredible community and experience things that most people don't get to (like seeing someone message me to tell me that I've helped them with something I've posted because that is, literally, the greatest feeling EVER). So now, knowing a little bit about my past, I hope you can understand why this is so painful for me. For me, it wasn't just a minor detail. To me, it was someone thinking that, to make the witch seem eviler and more repulsive, they would use my hand. That my hand could be the driving nail into the coffin to truly get the message to the audience that this was a bad person. (Continued in comments)
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
This feels extremely awkward, but I came to the realization it is important to have a small conversation about this topic. Although I had a beautiful, loving and privilaged childhood I have to say: Being a child with a mild disability sucks! Many children choose not to hold your hand because it is gross. Being a teen with a mild disability sucks! You learn to deal with small comments and very mean jokes (from both teens and clueless adults). Being a young adult with a mild disability also sucks! Many douchebags have approached me at a bar and as soon as they see my hand recoiled or worse find it too interesting! I am quite sure I have been passed on for certain jobs because of it as well. This was a big factor into leading me to choose to work with kids. My hope has been that if every student I have gets to meet and care for a person with a physical disability (albeit mild one) in their very early childhood, this may lead them to be kinder to other children and especially not to be afraid of them. I was seriously looking forward to see The Witches @witchesmovie , since the 90s version really made a mark on me. Until seeing that they cruelly changed the scary witch's design (@annehathaway) to make it look like someone who is missing fingers and has burnt marks. If you watched it please talk with your kids or take the time to think about how disabled doesn't mean evil or gross! #notawitch
Η απολογία της Αν Χάθαγουεϊ
Η Αν Χάθαγουεϊ, η οποία είναι γνωστή για την ακτιβιστική δράση της, έκανε μια ανάρτηση στον προσωπικό λογαριασμό της στο Instagram, μέσα από το οποίο ζήτησε ειλικρινά συγνώμη από τους followers της και όσους ίσως να προσέβαλε η νέα ταινία της. Παραδέχτηκε ότι, όντως, η επιλογή της παραγωγής να αναπαραστήσει τον χαρακτήρα της χωρίς δάχτυλα ήταν όντως ατυχέστατη.
Η ίδια δημοσίευσε ένα βίντεο της οργάνωσης Lucky Fin Project, ενώ αναφέρθηκε και στην καμπάνια #NotAWitch.
«Πρόσφατα έμαθα ότι πολλοί άνθρωποι με κινητική αναπηρία, ειδικά τα παιδιά, στεναχωρήθηκαν για την αναπαράσταση της μάγισσας Grand High Witch στην ταινία “The Witches”.
Ας ξεκινήσω λέγοντας ότι πάντα ευαισθητοποιούμαι αναφορικά με τα συναισθήματα και τις εμπειρίες των άλλων, όχι μόνο γιατί φοβάμαι το καθεστώς του politically correct, αλλά γιατί το να μην πληγώνεις τον άλλον είναι η βασική αρχή ευπρέπειας με βάση την οποία θα έπρεπε να ζούμε όλοι. Ως ένας άνθρωπος που πραγματικά πιστεύει στην ισότητα και στ’ αλήθεια απεχθάνεται τη σκληρότητα, σας χρωστάω μια συγνώμη για τον πόνο που προκάλεσα. Λυπάμαι. Δεν έκανα τη σύνδεση μεταξύ της κινητικής αναπηρίας και του χαρακτήρα που υποδύομαι όταν μου τον παρουσίασαν. Αν την είχα κάνει, σας εγγυώμαι ότι αυτό δε θα είχε συμβεί ποτέ.
Θα ήθελα να απολογηθώ συγκεκριμένα και στα παιδιά με κινητική αναπηρία: τώρα που ξέρω, υπόσχομαι ότι θα πράξω πιο σωστά στο μάλλον. Επίσης, χρωστάω μια ειδική συγνώμη σε όλους όσους σας αγαπάνε όσο δυνατά αγαπάω εγώ τα παιδιά μου: συγνώμη που απογοήτευσα την οικογένειά σας.
Αν δεν τη γνωρίζετε ήδη, παρακαλώ, επισκεφτείτε το @Lucky_Fin_Project και το hashtag #NotAWitch (μετάφραση: δεν είμαι μάγισσα) για να έχετε πιο ξεκάθαρες και απαραίτητες πληροφορίες σχετικά με την κινητική αναπηρία».
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches. Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened. I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down. If you aren’t already familiar, please check out the @Lucky_Fin_Project (video above) and the #NotAWitch hashtag to get a more inclusive and necessary perspective on limb difference.
Πηγή: bovary.gr