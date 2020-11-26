Τεράστια γκάφα στα social media: Αντί για τον Μαραντόνα, κάποιοι... πέθαναν τη Μαντόνα

Η είδηση του θανάτου του θρύλου του ποδοσφαίρου, Ντιέγκο Μαραντόνα, συγκίνησε φιλάθλους κάθε ηλικίας σε όλον τον κόσμο και πολλοί αυτούς ήθελαν να εκφράσουν τα συλλυπητήριά τους διαδικτυακά.

Βιάστηκαν, όμως, και ίσως το πληκτρολόγιό τους τους πρόδωσε, καθώς το χάσταγκ που έγραψαν οι περισσότεροι (στην Αυστραλία μάλιστα έγινε και πρώτο στις τάσεις για κάποια ώρα), ήταν το #MadonnaRIP και όχι #MaradonaRIP, όπως έπρεπε για να τιμηθεί δεόντως ο Αργεντίνος σούπερ σταρ.

Το αποτέλεσμα ήταν να προκληθεί σύγχυση για το ποιος πέθανε τελικά. Ο βασιλιάς του ποδοσφαίρου ή η βασίλισσα της ποπ. Το τοπίο ξεθόλωσε από συγκρατημένους χρήστες του twitter που έσπευσαν να ενημερώσουν ποιος ήταν στα αλήθεια νεκρός. Κάποιοι ανακουφίστηκαν, κάποιοι άλλοι έσβησαν τα ποστ και κάποιοι το έριξαν στην πλάκα.

RIP #Madonna OMG I am in shock. pic.twitter.com/PBx5JWUcAC

#RIP #Madonna, don't know you but apparently you we're a hell of a baller #football pic.twitter.com/rqWzr4ADBu