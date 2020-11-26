 26/11/2020 19:09:38

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

26.11.2020 / ΤΟ ΠΟΝΤΙΚΙ WEB

Τεράστια γκάφα στα social media: Αντί για τον Μαραντόνα, κάποιοι... πέθαναν τη Μαντόνα

Τεράστια γκάφα στα social media: Αντί για τον Μαραντόνα, κάποιοι... πέθαναν τη Μαντόνα - Media
 
Η είδηση του θανάτου του θρύλου του ποδοσφαίρου, Ντιέγκο Μαραντόνα, συγκίνησε φιλάθλους κάθε ηλικίας σε όλον τον κόσμο και πολλοί αυτούς ήθελαν να εκφράσουν τα συλλυπητήριά τους διαδικτυακά.
 
Βιάστηκαν, όμως, και ίσως το πληκτρολόγιό τους τους πρόδωσε, καθώς το χάσταγκ που έγραψαν οι περισσότεροι (στην Αυστραλία μάλιστα έγινε και πρώτο στις τάσεις για κάποια ώρα), ήταν το #MadonnaRIP και όχι #MaradonaRIP, όπως έπρεπε για να τιμηθεί δεόντως ο Αργεντίνος σούπερ σταρ.
 
Το αποτέλεσμα ήταν να προκληθεί σύγχυση για το ποιος πέθανε τελικά. Ο βασιλιάς του ποδοσφαίρου ή η βασίλισσα της ποπ. Το τοπίο ξεθόλωσε από συγκρατημένους χρήστες του twitter που έσπευσαν να ενημερώσουν ποιος ήταν στα αλήθεια νεκρός. Κάποιοι ανακουφίστηκαν, κάποιοι άλλοι έσβησαν τα ποστ και κάποιοι το έριξαν στην πλάκα.
social media
Μαραντόνα
Μαντόνα
θάνατος

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Το "Π" σέβεται όλες τις απόψεις, αλλά διατηρεί το δικαίωμά του να μην αναρτά υβριστικά σχόλια και διαφημίσεις. Τα σχόλια απηχούν αποκλειστικά τις απόψεις των αναγνωστών.