Εμβόλιο Moderna: Εγκρίθηκε και από την Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή - Αναμένονται οι παραλαβές

Έτοιμη για το δεύτερο εμβόλιο κατά του SARS-CoV-2 είναι πλέον η Ε.Ε., καθώς η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή, μετά το «πράσινο φως» του ΕΜΑ, ενέκρινε την κυκλοφορία του εμβολίου της Moderna και τώρα αναμένονται οι πρώτες παραγγελίες.

Συγκεκριμένα, σε ανακοίνωσή της η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή ανέφερε ότι χορήγησε υπό όρους άδεια κυκλοφορίας για το εμβόλιο COVID‑19 που αναπτύχθηκε από τη Moderna, το δεύτερο εμβόλιο COVID-19 εγκεκριμένο στην ΕΕ, μετά από αυτό της Pfizer/BioNtech.

We have just authorised the second COVID-19 vaccine!



Following the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency, we have granted a conditional marketing authorisation for the Moderna vaccine for all EU countries.#SafeVaccines #StrongerTogether — European Commission (@EU_Commission) January 6, 2021

Αυτή η έγκριση ακολουθεί τη θετική επιστημονική σύσταση που βασίζεται σε διεξοδική αξιολόγηση της ασφάλειας, της αποτελεσματικότητας και της ποιότητας του εμβολίου από τον Ευρωπαϊκό Οργανισμό Φαρμάκων (EMA) και εγκρίνεται από τα κράτη μέλη.

φον ντερ Λάιεν: Έχουμε εξασφαλίσει έως και δύο δισεκατομμύρια δόσεις πιθανών εμβολίων

We are providing safe & effective #COVID19 vaccines for Europeans.



We have authorised the @moderna_tx vaccine, the 2nd vaccine approved in the EU.



Europe has secured so far 2 billion doses of potential vaccines - more than enough for protecting us all #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Ujg4C997fK — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 6, 2021

Η πρόεδρος της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής, Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν τόνισε ότι η ΕΕ παρέχει «περισσότερα εμβόλια COVID-19 για τους Ευρωπαίους. Με το εμβόλιο Moderna, το δεύτερο που έχει πλέον εγκριθεί στην ΕΕ, θα έχουμε επιπλέον 160 εκατομμύρια δόσεις. Και θα έρθουν περισσότερα εμβόλια. Η Ευρώπη έχει εξασφαλίσει έως και δύο δισεκατομμύρια δόσεις πιθανών εμβολίων COVID-19. Θα έχουμε περισσότερα από αρκετά ασφαλή και αποτελεσματικά εμβόλια για την προστασία όλων των Ευρωπαίων».

Κυριακίδου: Οι προσπάθειές μας δεν θα σταματήσουν

The @moderna_tx #COVID19 vaccine is approved for use by @EU_Commission, the second in



Swift vaccinations must now follow.



In the meantime: patience, vigilance and self-discipline are crucial to protect each other. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/rNHYVK8WfV — Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) January 6, 2021

Η Στέλλα Κυριακίδου, Επίτροπος για την Υγεία και την Ασφάλεια των Τροφίμων, τόνισε, ότι «είμαστε όλοι σε αυτό μαζί και ενωμένοι. Γι 'αυτό έχουμε διαπραγματευτεί το ευρύτερο χαρτοφυλάκιο εμβολίων στον κόσμο για όλα τα κράτη μέλη μας. Σήμερα εγκρίνουμε ένα δεύτερο ασφαλές και αποτελεσματικό εμβόλιο από τη Moderna, το οποίο μαζί με το BioNTech-Pfizer, θα διασφαλίσουν ότι θα διατεθούν 460 εκατομμύρια δόσεις με αυξανόμενη ταχύτητα στην ΕΕ και θα έρθουν περισσότερες. Τα κράτη μέλη πρέπει να διασφαλίσουν ότι ακολουθεί ο ρυθμός των εμβολιασμών. Οι προσπάθειές μας δεν θα σταματήσουν έως ότου είναι διαθέσιμα εμβόλια για όλους στην ΕΕ».