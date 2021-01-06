Εμβόλιο Moderna: Εγκρίθηκε και από την Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή - Αναμένονται οι παραλαβές

Έτοιμη για το δεύτερο εμβόλιο κατά του SARS-CoV-2 είναι πλέον η Ε.Ε., καθώς η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή, μετά το «πράσινο φως» του ΕΜΑ, ενέκρινε την κυκλοφορία του εμβολίου της Moderna και τώρα αναμένονται οι πρώτες παραγγελίες.
Συγκεκριμένα, σε ανακοίνωσή της η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή ανέφερε ότι χορήγησε υπό όρους άδεια κυκλοφορίας για το εμβόλιο COVID‑19 που αναπτύχθηκε από τη Moderna, το δεύτερο εμβόλιο COVID-19 εγκεκριμένο στην ΕΕ, μετά από αυτό της Pfizer/BioNtech.
We have just authorised the second COVID-19 vaccine!— European Commission (@EU_Commission) January 6, 2021
Following the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency, we have granted a conditional marketing authorisation for the Moderna vaccine for all EU countries.#SafeVaccines #StrongerTogether
Αυτή η έγκριση ακολουθεί τη θετική επιστημονική σύσταση που βασίζεται σε διεξοδική αξιολόγηση της ασφάλειας, της αποτελεσματικότητας και της ποιότητας του εμβολίου από τον Ευρωπαϊκό Οργανισμό Φαρμάκων (EMA) και εγκρίνεται από τα κράτη μέλη.
We are providing safe & effective #COVID19 vaccines for Europeans.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 6, 2021
We have authorised the @moderna_tx vaccine, the 2nd vaccine approved in the EU.
Europe has secured so far 2 billion doses of potential vaccines - more than enough for protecting us all #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Ujg4C997fK
The @moderna_tx #COVID19 vaccine is approved for use by @EU_Commission, the second in— Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) January 6, 2021
Swift vaccinations must now follow.
In the meantime: patience, vigilance and self-discipline are crucial to protect each other. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/rNHYVK8WfV