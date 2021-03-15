Όσκαρ 2021: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες (Video)

Η Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2021 με την τελετή απονομής της υψηλότερης διάκρισης στη βιομηχανία του κινηματογράφου, να διεξάγεται στις 25 Απριλίου του 2021.



ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

David Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round



Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Chadwick Boseman – ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Anthony Hopkins – ‘The Father’

Riz Ahmed – ‘Sound of Metal’

Gary Oldman – ‘Mank’

Steven Yeun – ‘Minari’



Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – United States vs Billie Holliday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman



Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Daniel Kaluuya & LaKeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal



Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Yuh Jung-Youn – Minari

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Olivia Coleman – The Father



ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

– Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

– The Father

– Nomadland

– One Night in Miami

– The White Tiger



ΗΧΟΣ

– Sound of Metal

– Soul

– Mank

– Greyhound

– News of the World



ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ

– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Mank

– Emma

– Mulan

– Pinochico



ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΜΜΩΣΕΙΣ

– Mank

– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Pinocchio

– Emma

– Hillbilly Elegy



ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ

– Soul

– Wolfwalkers

– Over The Moon

– Onward

– A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon



ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ

– Time

– Crip Camp

– My Octopus Teacher

– Collective

– The Mole Agent



ΞΕΝΟΓΛΩΣΣΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

– Another Round

– Better Days

– Collective

– The Man Who Sold His Skins

– Quo Vadis, Aida?

Photo Credit: theglobalpanorama