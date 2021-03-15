 15/03/2021 15:55:46

Όσκαρ 2021: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες (Video)

Η Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2021 με την τελετή απονομής της υψηλότερης διάκρισης στη βιομηχανία του κινηματογράφου, να διεξάγεται στις 25 Απριλίου του 2021.

ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
David Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Chadwick Boseman – ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
Anthony Hopkins – ‘The Father’
Riz Ahmed – ‘Sound of Metal’
Gary Oldman – ‘Mank’
Steven Yeun – ‘Minari’

Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – United States vs Billie Holliday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Daniel Kaluuya & LaKeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Yuh Jung-Youn – Minari
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Olivia Coleman – The Father

ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ
– Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
– The Father
– Nomadland
– One Night in Miami
– The White Tiger

ΗΧΟΣ
– Sound of Metal
– Soul
– Mank
– Greyhound
– News of the World

ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ
– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
– Mank
– Emma
– Mulan
– Pinochico

ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΜΜΩΣΕΙΣ
– Mank
– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
– Pinocchio
– Emma
– Hillbilly Elegy

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ
– Soul
– Wolfwalkers
– Over The Moon
– Onward
– A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ
– Time
– Crip Camp
– My Octopus Teacher
– Collective
– The Mole Agent

ΞΕΝΟΓΛΩΣΣΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
– Another Round
– Better Days
– Collective
– The Man Who Sold His Skins
– Quo Vadis, Aida?

