Ιδού τα τουρκικά F-16 που βρίσκονται στο Αζερμπαϊτζάν (Photos)

There are at least two F-16s at Ganja International Airport in Azerbaijan, our analysis of an Oct. 3 @planetlabs satellite image shows. The fighter jets are likely operated by the Turkish Air Force, alongside a possible CN-235 cargo aircraft. Here’s a short thread why. pic.twitter.com/de1XsmXXZr— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) October 7, 2020
We compared the approximate measurements and visual characteristics (canard wings, color, etc.) with a variety of aircraft, including those operated by the Azerbaijani Air Force (MiG-21, MiG-29, Su-25, L-39). The Turkish-operated F-16 is the closest match. pic.twitter.com/dRCGUshyYp— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) October 7, 2020
There's also a larger aircraft on the Ganja apron, which we think is likely to be a CASA/IPTN CN-235 transport aircraft, also used by the Turkish Air Force. (It does resemble an Alenia C-27 too, but less likely to be in Azerbaijan due to its operators). https://t.co/wfrslsyv9t pic.twitter.com/z4EnFHtlcK— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) October 7, 2020
In late July, Turkey deployed several F-16s to Azerbaijan for the joint TurAz Qartalı-2020 military exercises. Back then, at least five Turkish Air Force F-16s were filmed at the same location at Ganja International Airport. https://t.co/AeZq9gKm9M pic.twitter.com/DiihOhGYEP— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) October 7, 2020