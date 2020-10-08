Ιδού τα τουρκικά F-16 που βρίσκονται στο Αζερμπαϊτζάν (Photos)

Ερευνητής που εργάζεται για αμερικανική εφημερίδα δημοσίευσε μια δορυφορική φωτογραφία, η οποία πιστεύεται ότι είναι από δύο τουρκικά μαχητικά αεροσκάφη F-16 που σταθμεύουν σε ένα αεροδρόμιο στο Αζερμπαϊτζάν.

Ο Christiaan Treibart, ανταποκριτής των New York Times, ανέφερε ότι μια δορυφορική εικόνα που ελήφθη στις 3 Οκτωβρίου έδειχνε αυτό που μοιάζει να είναι τουλάχιστον δύο μαχητικά αεροσκάφη F-16 που βρίσκονται στο αεροδρόμιο της Γκάντζα στο Αζερμπαϊτζάν.

Ο Treibart εξήγησε ότι αυτό το συμπέρασμα βγήκε με τη σύγκριση των προφανών χαρακτηριστικών ενός αριθμού αεροσκαφών, συμπεριλαμβανομένων εκείνων που λειτουργούν από την Πολεμική Αεροπορία του Αζερμπαϊτζάν των MiG-21, MiG-29, Su-25 και L-39.

There are at least two F-16s at Ganja International Airport in Azerbaijan, our analysis of an Oct. 3 @planetlabs satellite image shows. The fighter jets are likely operated by the Turkish Air Force, alongside a possible CN-235 cargo aircraft. Here’s a short thread why. pic.twitter.com/de1XsmXXZr — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) October 7, 2020

We compared the approximate measurements and visual characteristics (canard wings, color, etc.) with a variety of aircraft, including those operated by the Azerbaijani Air Force (MiG-21, MiG-29, Su-25, L-39). The Turkish-operated F-16 is the closest match. pic.twitter.com/dRCGUshyYp — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) October 7, 2020

There's also a larger aircraft on the Ganja apron, which we think is likely to be a CASA/IPTN CN-235 transport aircraft, also used by the Turkish Air Force. (It does resemble an Alenia C-27 too, but less likely to be in Azerbaijan due to its operators). https://t.co/wfrslsyv9t pic.twitter.com/z4EnFHtlcK — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) October 7, 2020

In late July, Turkey deployed several F-16s to Azerbaijan for the joint TurAz Qartalı-2020 military exercises. Back then, at least five Turkish Air Force F-16s were filmed at the same location at Ganja International Airport. https://t.co/AeZq9gKm9M pic.twitter.com/DiihOhGYEP — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) October 7, 2020

Η Αρμενία κατηγόρησε προηγουμένως την Τουρκία ότι εξαπέλυσε επίθεση σε αεροσκάφος Su-25 που απογειώθηκε από αεροδρόμιο εντός της χώρας. Η κατηγορία αφορούσε τουρκικά μαχητικά F-16, για τα οποία το Αζερμπαϊτζάν ισχυρίζεται ότι δεν βρίσκονται επί του παρόντος στην επικράτειά του.

Η υπεύθυνη Τύπου για το Αρμενικό Υπουργείο Άμυνας, Σουσάν Στεφανιανάν, είχε ανακοινώσει νωρίτερα ότι ένα τουρκικό αεροσκάφος F-16 κατέρριψε ένα αρμενικό αεροσκάφος Su-25 στον εναέριο χώρο της χώρας της.