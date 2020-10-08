 08/10/2020 17:20:45

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

8.10.2020 / ΤΟ ΠΟΝΤΙΚΙ WEB

Ιδού τα τουρκικά F-16 που βρίσκονται στο Αζερμπαϊτζάν (Photos)

Ιδού τα τουρκικά F-16 που βρίσκονται στο Αζερμπαϊτζάν (Photos) - Media
 
Ερευνητής που εργάζεται για αμερικανική εφημερίδα δημοσίευσε μια δορυφορική φωτογραφία, η οποία πιστεύεται ότι είναι από δύο τουρκικά μαχητικά αεροσκάφη F-16 που σταθμεύουν σε ένα αεροδρόμιο στο Αζερμπαϊτζάν.
 
Ο Christiaan Treibart, ανταποκριτής των New York Times, ανέφερε ότι μια δορυφορική εικόνα που ελήφθη στις 3 Οκτωβρίου έδειχνε αυτό που μοιάζει να είναι τουλάχιστον δύο μαχητικά αεροσκάφη F-16 που βρίσκονται στο αεροδρόμιο της Γκάντζα στο Αζερμπαϊτζάν.
 
Ο Treibart εξήγησε ότι αυτό το συμπέρασμα βγήκε με τη σύγκριση των προφανών χαρακτηριστικών ενός αριθμού αεροσκαφών, συμπεριλαμβανομένων εκείνων που λειτουργούν από την Πολεμική Αεροπορία του Αζερμπαϊτζάν των MiG-21, MiG-29, Su-25 και L-39.
 
 
Η Αρμενία κατηγόρησε προηγουμένως την Τουρκία ότι εξαπέλυσε επίθεση σε αεροσκάφος Su-25 που απογειώθηκε από αεροδρόμιο εντός της χώρας. Η κατηγορία αφορούσε τουρκικά μαχητικά F-16, για τα οποία το Αζερμπαϊτζάν ισχυρίζεται ότι δεν βρίσκονται επί του παρόντος στην επικράτειά του.
 
Η υπεύθυνη Τύπου για το Αρμενικό Υπουργείο Άμυνας, Σουσάν Στεφανιανάν, είχε ανακοινώσει νωρίτερα ότι ένα τουρκικό αεροσκάφος F-16 κατέρριψε ένα αρμενικό αεροσκάφος Su-25 στον εναέριο χώρο της χώρας της.
 
Πηγή: onalert.gr
Τουρκία
Αζερμπαϊτζάν
F-16
Aρμενία
Ναγκόρνο Καραμπάχ

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Το "Π" σέβεται όλες τις απόψεις, αλλά διατηρεί το δικαίωμά του να μην αναρτά υβριστικά σχόλια και διαφημίσεις. Τα σχόλια απηχούν αποκλειστικά τις απόψεις των αναγνωστών.