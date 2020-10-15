Γιατί γέμισε το instagram με γυναίκες που φωτογραφίζονται με ροζ σουτιέν;

Η απάντηση είναι μια. Ο Οκτώβρης είναι ο μήνας κατά του καρκίνου του μαστού και διάσημες αλλά και απλές γυναίκες φωτογραφήθηκαν με ροζ σουτιέν και στη συνέχεια ανέβασαν στο instagram τις φωτογραφίες τους.
Όλα ξεκίνησαν από μια ιδέας γνωστής εταιρίας γυναικείων εσωρούχων η οποία ανακοίνωσε πως από τα έσοδα που θα έχει το μήνα Οκτώβριο θα δώσει το 5% στο αμερικανικό ίδρυμα για την Έρευνα του Γυναικείου Καρκίνου.
Ανακοίνωσε επίσης πως για κάθε φωτογραφία στο instagram με ροζ μαγιό η ετιαρία θα δωρίζει 1 δολάριο στο ίδρυμα. Οι διάσημες που μέχρι στιγμής έχουν ανεβάσει τέτοιες φωτογραφίες είναι η Kate Hudson, η Dakota Fanning, η Zoe Saldana, , η Michelle Monaghan, η Katy Perry η Nicola Peltz και πολλές άλλες
It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company to #kitstokickcancer Sending a HUGE hug to all the survivors, the fighters and the families who have had to sadly say goodbye to loved ones. We fight to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime! Let’s do this $1 for every post with #kitstokickcancer will be donated to @wcrfcure (See @kitundergarments for more info) ....also, voting in underwear is fun! So don’t forget if you have a mail in ballot to get it in as soon as possible
@kitundergarments has partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October in support of #breastcancerawarenessmonth They will also donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments!!! Be sure to tag @kitundergarments and use #KitstoKickCancer !
I wear pink in honor of all women I know and love who have battled breast cancer. It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company for #kitstokickcancer! They have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October. In addition, they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tag them and use #kitstokickcancer
Shop our limited rose tie-dye collection now. Only 2 days left to pre-order. Don’t miss out! @katyperry wears the Tie-Dye Long Sleeve Bodysuit in Rose (size 4) in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October. In addition, we will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tags us and use #KitstoKickCancer
Save the boobies! @kitundergarments has partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales the entire month of October in support of #breastcancerawareness month (my beloved mama is a survivor ). In addition, they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Make sure to tag @kitundergarments and use #KitstoKickCancer. Early detection is key ladies! Let this be a reminder to schedule your much dreaded but life-saving mammo, stat!
there is a lot going on in the world right now, but it is also Breast Cancer Awareness and I’m so grateful to @kitundergarments for partnering with @wcrfcure to donate 5% of their sales for the entire month of october. you can help too because they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments! #kitstokickcancer