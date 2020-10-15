 15/10/2020 15:53:17

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

15.10.2020 / TO ΠΟΝΤΙΚΙ WEB

Γιατί γέμισε το instagram με γυναίκες που φωτογραφίζονται με ροζ σουτιέν;

Η απάντηση είναι μια. Ο Οκτώβρης είναι ο μήνας κατά του καρκίνου του μαστού και διάσημες αλλά και απλές γυναίκες φωτογραφήθηκαν με ροζ σουτιέν και στη συνέχεια ανέβασαν στο instagram τις φωτογραφίες τους. 
Όλα ξεκίνησαν από μια ιδέας γνωστής εταιρίας γυναικείων εσωρούχων η οποία ανακοίνωσε πως από τα έσοδα που θα έχει το μήνα Οκτώβριο θα δώσει το 5% στο αμερικανικό ίδρυμα για την Έρευνα του Γυναικείου Καρκίνου.
Ανακοίνωσε επίσης πως για κάθε φωτογραφία στο instagram με ροζ μαγιό η ετιαρία θα δωρίζει 1 δολάριο στο ίδρυμα. Οι διάσημες που μέχρι στιγμής έχουν ανεβάσει τέτοιες φωτογραφίες είναι  η Kate Hudson, η Dakota Fanning, η Zoe Saldana, , η Michelle Monaghan, η Katy Perry η Nicola Peltz και πολλές άλλες 
 

