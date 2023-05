A 13-year-old boy who shot dead eight children and a security guard at a school in Serbia had a list of students he wanted to "liquidate" and four Molotov cocktails in his bag, police have said



Sky's @SiobhanRobbins has the latesthttps://t.co/WlPznFljju



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/IIuZ0qxTTE