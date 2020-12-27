Su-57: Πανηγύρια στην ρωσική πολεμική αεροπορία - Παραδόθηκε το πρώτο αεροσκάφος σειριακής παραγωγής (Photo/Video)

Μετά από μια πολύ μακρά περίοδο ανάπτυξης, μεγάλες δυσκολίες και πολλά σκαμπανευάσματα, η ρωσική πολεμική αεροπορία πανηγυρίζει καθώς παρέλαβε το πρώτο stealth μαχητικό 5ης γενιάς Su-57 σειριακής παραγωγής, καθώς ως σήμερα τα αεροσκάφη αυτά ήταν σε φάση δοκιμών.
And here is its: the first production-model (i.e. non-prototype) Su-57 fighter was delivered to the Russian Air Force today (blue bort # 01). Photos from Светлана Баланва at the Tolmachevo Airport. https://t.co/jfORd9omdG pic.twitter.com/FL29BMWxJB— Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 25, 2020
More photos of the first production-model Su-57 fighter for the Russian Air Force, which went into service with a fighter regiment based in the Southern Military District, according to TASS. 2/— Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 25, 2020
Photos: Б.Семёновhttps://t.co/wqh9GnZS9Fhttps://t.co/HzWdARiQTx pic.twitter.com/rSiUp01V4i
Video of the Russian Air Force's first "serial" Su-57 fighter.— Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 25, 2020
Video: А.Ощепков
3/https://t.co/QqnAALk3Wg pic.twitter.com/w97mCUjGrN