Su-57: Πανηγύρια στην ρωσική πολεμική αεροπορία - Παραδόθηκε το πρώτο αεροσκάφος σειριακής παραγωγής (Photo/Video)

Μετά από μια πολύ μακρά περίοδο ανάπτυξης, μεγάλες δυσκολίες και πολλά σκαμπανευάσματα, η ρωσική πολεμική αεροπορία πανηγυρίζει καθώς παρέλαβε το πρώτο stealth μαχητικό 5ης γενιάς Su-57 σειριακής παραγωγής, καθώς ως σήμερα τα αεροσκάφη αυτά ήταν σε φάση δοκιμών.

Συγκεκριμένα, το πρώτο Su-57 σειριακής παραγωγής παραδόθηκε την Παρασκευή 25 Δεκεμβρίου στην Πολεμική Αεροπορία της Ρωσίας, και η Μόσχα πλέον μπορεί να μιλάει ανοιχτά για το «καλύτερο πολεμικό αεροσκάφος που έχει κατασκευαστεί ποτέ», όπως έχει πει ο Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν.
Το Su-57 συνδυάζει υψηλή ευελιξία και ικανότητά του να πραγματοποιεί πτήσεις με υπερηχητική ταχύτητα, ενώ φυσικά είναι εφοδιασμένο με τους τελευταίους τύπους ηλεκτρονικών συσκευών πτήσης. Θεωρείται δε πως είναι εξαιρετικά δύσκολη η ανίχνευσή του, κάτι που κατά τις ρωσικές πηγές «εγγυάται την υπεροχή του έναντι των ανταγωνιστικών αεροσκαφών».
Σύμφωνα και με τον ιστότοπο bmpd.livejournal.com το πρώτο Su-57 παραδόθηκε στην Ρωσική Πολεμική Αεροπορία στο αεροδρόμιο Τολμάτσεβο του Νοβοσιμπίρσκ. Το γεγονός έκανε γνωστό και ο χρήστης του Twitter Rob Lee, παρουσιάζοντας και φωτογραφίες του Su-57, τις οποίες κατέγραψε η Σβετλάνα Μπαλάεβα.
Υπενθυμίζεται ότι ο Ρώσος υπουργός Άμυνας Σεργκέι Σοϊγκού ανέφερε ότι οι ρωσικές Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις αναμένεται να παραλάβουν 94 αεροσκάφη και ελικόπτερα μέχρι το 2025, εκ των οποίων 22 θα είναι τα stealth μαχητικά αεροσκάφη πολλαπλών ρόλων πέμπτης γενιάς Su-57.
