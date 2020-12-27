Su-57: Πανηγύρια στην ρωσική πολεμική αεροπορία - Παραδόθηκε το πρώτο αεροσκάφος σειριακής παραγωγής (Photo/Video)

Μετά από μια πολύ μακρά περίοδο ανάπτυξης, μεγάλες δυσκολίες και πολλά σκαμπανευάσματα, η ρωσική πολεμική αεροπορία πανηγυρίζει καθώς παρέλαβε το πρώτο stealth μαχητικό 5ης γενιάς Su-57 σειριακής παραγωγής, καθώς ως σήμερα τα αεροσκάφη αυτά ήταν σε φάση δοκιμών.

And here is its: the first production-model (i.e. non-prototype) Su-57 fighter was delivered to the Russian Air Force today (blue bort # 01). Photos from Светлана Баланва at the Tolmachevo Airport. https://t.co/jfORd9omdG pic.twitter.com/FL29BMWxJB — Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 25, 2020

Το Su-57 συνδυάζει υψηλή ευελιξία και ικανότητά του να πραγματοποιεί πτήσεις με υπερηχητική ταχύτητα, ενώ φυσικά είναι εφοδιασμένο με τους τελευταίους τύπους ηλεκτρονικών συσκευών πτήσης. Θεωρείται δε πως είναι εξαιρετικά δύσκολη η ανίχνευσή του, κάτι που κατά τις ρωσικές πηγές «εγγυάται την υπεροχή του έναντι των ανταγωνιστικών αεροσκαφών».

More photos of the first production-model Su-57 fighter for the Russian Air Force, which went into service with a fighter regiment based in the Southern Military District, according to TASS. 2/

Photos: Б.Семёновhttps://t.co/wqh9GnZS9Fhttps://t.co/HzWdARiQTx pic.twitter.com/rSiUp01V4i — Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 25, 2020

Σύμφωνα και με τον ιστότοπο bmpd.livejournal.com το πρώτο Su-57 παραδόθηκε στην Ρωσική Πολεμική Αεροπορία στο αεροδρόμιο Τολμάτσεβο του Νοβοσιμπίρσκ. Το γεγονός έκανε γνωστό και ο χρήστης του Twitter Rob Lee, παρουσιάζοντας και φωτογραφίες του Su-57, τις οποίες κατέγραψε η Σβετλάνα Μπαλάεβα.

Video of the Russian Air Force's first "serial" Su-57 fighter.

Video: А.Ощепков

3/https://t.co/QqnAALk3Wg pic.twitter.com/w97mCUjGrN — Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 25, 2020

Υπενθυμίζεται ότι ο Ρώσος υπουργός Άμυνας Σεργκέι Σοϊγκού ανέφερε ότι οι ρωσικές Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις αναμένεται να παραλάβουν 94 αεροσκάφη και ελικόπτερα μέχρι το 2025, εκ των οποίων 22 θα είναι τα stealth μαχητικά αεροσκάφη πολλαπλών ρόλων πέμπτης γενιάς Su-57.