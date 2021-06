WOW! A customer at The Stumble Inn, a restaurant in Londonderry, NH, left a $16,000 tip on a $37.93 tab earlier this month.



The owner, Mike Zarella, says he plans to split the tip between all 12 staffers that worked that day= $1333 a piece! @Stumbleinnnh #7news pic.twitter.com/UWHE7thh0P