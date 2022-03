🇨🇳FM Wang Yi met with his visiting 🇷🇺 counterpart Lavrov in east🇨🇳's Anhui Province. The two will next attend the ministerial meeting on🇦🇫.

Delegations from 🇮🇷,🇵🇰,🇹🇯,🇹🇲and🇺🇿 will be there, along with an invited 🇺🇸 representative. Economic reconstruction is one of the key issues. pic.twitter.com/0dif6VOVmz