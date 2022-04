NEW: France, Elabe poll



PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF ELECTION:



Macron (EC-RE): 51% (-2)*

Le Pen (RN-ID): 49% (+2)



*Changes from April 4-5 poll

Fieldwork: 04/07-04-08 / 1,691 LV