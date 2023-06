🇧🇾🇷🇺 Alexander #Lukashenko has confirmed that #Prigozhin has arrived in #Belarus after a short-lived armed mutiny in #Russia.



Lukashenko also said his defence minister had told him he would not mind having a unit like Wagner in the Belarusian army. @emeraldmaxwell reports 👇 pic.twitter.com/WFWgBMBCUl