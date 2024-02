Ντάνι Άλβες: Ένοχος για τη σεξουαλική επίθεση σε 23χρονη – Καταδικάστηκε σε 4,5 χρόνια φυλάκισης και πρόστιμο

🚨🇧🇷 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | Dani Alves sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison for sexual assault.



Plus 5 years of supervised release + incommunication with the victim for 9 years and 6 months.



He will also pay compensation of €150,000 and legal costs, reports @partidazocope. pic.twitter.com/ojVjbSm43z