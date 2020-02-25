Εφιάλτης: Έσπασε το πόδι του και σερνόταν μέσα σε δάσος για δέκα ώρες (Photos, σκληρές εικόνες)

Τρέχουμε μόνοι μας και φτάνουμε τελευταίοι...
Την διαβόητη ταινία «Η Επιστροφή» με τον Λεονάρντο ντι Κάπριο θύμησε η περιπέτεια που έζησε ένας νεαρός όταν είχε ατύχημα μέσα σε ερημικό δάσος.
Incredible. Joseph broke his leg while running on a remote trail with no cellphone service this weekend. He crawled for hours before getting a cell signal — then kept crawling, about 10.5 hours total, until help arrived. He’s now recovering in Seattle. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/dY6OmJ9hpf— Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) February 24, 2020
Here’s what his knees looked like after crawling on all fours for about 10.5 hours on a rocky, snowy trail with a broken leg — Joseph said he eventually tied his shoes around his raw knees and kept crawling.— Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) February 24, 2020
