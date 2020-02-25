 25/02/2020 17:01:35

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

25.2.2020 / ΤΟ ΠΟΝΤΙΚΙ WEB

Εφιάλτης: Έσπασε το πόδι του και σερνόταν μέσα σε δάσος για δέκα ώρες (Photos, σκληρές εικόνες)

Την διαβόητη ταινία «Η Επιστροφή» με τον Λεονάρντο ντι Κάπριο θύμησε η περιπέτεια που έζησε ένας νεαρός όταν είχε ατύχημα μέσα σε ερημικό δάσος.

Ο Τζόζεφ Όλντεντορφ, 26 ετών, είχε πάει για τρέξιμο στην Ολυμπιακή Χερσόνησο της Ουάσιγκτον, όταν έσπασε το πόδι του και, χωρίς σήμα στο κινητό του, σύρθηκε για 10 ώρες δάσος μέχρι να βρει βοήθεια. «Έπρεπε να συρθώ στο βραχώδες και χιονισμένο δρόμο για να τα καταφέρω. Έτσι έδεσα τα παπούτσια μου στα γόνατά μου ώστε να έχουν λίγη παραπάνω προστασία» είπε ο νεαρός.
 
Ο Όλντεντορφ είπε πως για να κρατήσει το σπασμένο πόδι στην θέση του ξάπλωσε μπρούμυτα και σύρθηκε στο δρόμο σκεπτόμενος μόνο την οικογένειά του για να παίρνει δύναμη. «Δεν ήθελα η οικογένειά μου να ακούσει ξαφνικά πως πέθανα κάπου στην άγρια φύση. Θα ήταν αφόρητος ο πόνος για αυτούς» αφηγήθηκε μετά το τέλος του εφιάλτη του.
 
Τελικά, κάποια στιγμή στο δρόμο του το κινητό έπιασε σήμα και κάλεσε για βοήθεια λίγο μετά τα μεσάνυχτα. Γύρω στις 4 το πρωί η πυροσβεστική βρήκε τον 26χρονο και τον μετέφεραν σε ιατρικό κέντρο με ελικόπτερο. Εκπρόσωπος του πυροσβεστικού σώματος, ο Μπρίνον Τζέρι Ρουλ, δήλωσε στο KIRO – TV, ότι σίγουρα ήταν ένα «κακό σημείο» της χερσονήσου και πως ήταν πολύ «τυχερός τύπος» που επιβίωσε.
 
Πηγή: HuffPost
ΗΠΑ
ατύχημα
δάσος

