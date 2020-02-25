Εφιάλτης: Έσπασε το πόδι του και σερνόταν μέσα σε δάσος για δέκα ώρες (Photos, σκληρές εικόνες)

Την διαβόητη ταινία «Η Επιστροφή» με τον Λεονάρντο ντι Κάπριο θύμησε η περιπέτεια που έζησε ένας νεαρός όταν είχε ατύχημα μέσα σε ερημικό δάσος.

Ο Τζόζεφ Όλντεντορφ, 26 ετών, είχε πάει για τρέξιμο στην Ολυμπιακή Χερσόνησο της Ουάσιγκτον, όταν έσπασε το πόδι του και, χωρίς σήμα στο κινητό του, σύρθηκε για 10 ώρες δάσος μέχρι να βρει βοήθεια. «Έπρεπε να συρθώ στο βραχώδες και χιονισμένο δρόμο για να τα καταφέρω. Έτσι έδεσα τα παπούτσια μου στα γόνατά μου ώστε να έχουν λίγη παραπάνω προστασία» είπε ο νεαρός.

Incredible. Joseph broke his leg while running on a remote trail with no cellphone service this weekend. He crawled for hours before getting a cell signal — then kept crawling, about 10.5 hours total, until help arrived. He’s now recovering in Seattle. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/dY6OmJ9hpf

Ο Όλντεντορφ είπε πως για να κρατήσει το σπασμένο πόδι στην θέση του ξάπλωσε μπρούμυτα και σύρθηκε στο δρόμο σκεπτόμενος μόνο την οικογένειά του για να παίρνει δύναμη. «Δεν ήθελα η οικογένειά μου να ακούσει ξαφνικά πως πέθανα κάπου στην άγρια φύση. Θα ήταν αφόρητος ο πόνος για αυτούς» αφηγήθηκε μετά το τέλος του εφιάλτη του.

Here’s what his knees looked like after crawling on all fours for about 10.5 hours on a rocky, snowy trail with a broken leg — Joseph said he eventually tied his shoes around his raw knees and kept crawling.



