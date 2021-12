As you've been hearing on @1010WINS, the area around the @UN is on lockdown. The Jam Cam shows 🚓🚒and 🚑 responders in the area.



First Avenue is closed in front of the #UnitedNations, as are all of the cross streets, and the ramps from the #FDRdrive.@WINSTRAFFICNYC pic.twitter.com/MHO0n2kP9a