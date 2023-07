Πύρινη κόλαση σε όλη τη χώρα: Ορατές από το Διάστημα οι φωτιές, στα 1.100 χλμ η μεταφορά καπνού - Μάχη με τις αναζωπυρώσεις σε Ρόδο και Κάρυστο

The wildfires in #Ροδος🇬🇷 are among hundreds to have broken out across #Greece recently



The country has been enduring scorching temperatures, making this July its hottest in 50 years



Yesterday, #Copernicus #Sentinel3🇪🇺🛰️captured this image of the smoke plume drifting south pic.twitter.com/P2mKNLWMGs