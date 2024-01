🌍🏔️2023 saw record lows in Antarctic sea ice extent. Both the daily & monthly extents reached all-time minima in February 2023.



For Arctic sea ice extent, 2023 also ranked among the four lowest years.



Read more in the Global Climate Highlights report👉https://t.co/i7ZDNIrPvj pic.twitter.com/LNq4jPPNfK