Σκωτία: Μουσική διαμαρτυρία ακτιβιστών για το κλίμα στο Εδιμβούργο (photos/videos)

UK councils, including @Edinburgh_CC, are investing a shocking £16 billion in some of the world's biggest #FossilFuel polluters like BP, Shell & TotalEnergies. 🔥🔥🔥🔥😲



You can find out how much your council invests in #FossilFuels here: https://t.co/BonsNUad8C #Divest pic.twitter.com/u2f3niotA1