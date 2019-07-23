Τεράστια γκάφα του πρίγκιπα του Βελγίου - Τι έκανε που εξόργισε τους πάντες (Video)

Μια αγενή κίνηση έκανε ο πρίγκιπας Λορέν του Βελγίου κατά τη διάρκεια επετειακών εκδηλώσεων για την ανεξαρτησία της χώρας εξοργίζοντας τη γυναίκα του, αλλά και προκαλώντας αρνητικά σχόλια για τη συμπεριφορά του.

Συγκεκριμένα, ιδιαίτερα κακή εντύπωση προκάλεσε το γεγονός ότι ο πρίγκιπας Λορέν του Βελγίου σήκωσε το κινητό του κατά τη διάρκεια εκδήλωσης για τα 188 χρόνια ανεξαρτησίας της χώρας και μάλιστα κατά την ανάκρουση του εθνικού ύμνου.

Prince Laurent talks on the phone during parade on national holiday. King Filip and Queen Mathilde seem to notice and look in his direction. His wife, Princess Claire, also seems to make it clear to him that this is not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/Dh9TOUWz5u

Το γεγονός εξόργισε τη σύζυγό του, την πριγκίπισσα Κλερ του Βελγίου, η οποία άγγιξε με «βασιλικό τρόπο» το χέρι του συζύγου της για να του δείξει ότι η συμπεριφορά του ήταν ανάρμοστη ενώ το έριξε και μια επικριτική ματιά.

Prince Laurent raised (yet again) many eyebrows by his erratic behaviour today.

He had a lot of attention for his mobile phone and at one point, he even answered a call.

His wife, Princess Claire, seemed to be very embarrassed and the King and Queen noticed him doing so. pic.twitter.com/ciqljAvjVD