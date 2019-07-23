 23/07/2019 22:32:41

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

23.7.2019 / ΤΟ ΠΟΝΤΙΚΙ WEB

Τεράστια γκάφα του πρίγκιπα του Βελγίου - Τι έκανε που εξόργισε τους πάντες (Video)

Τεράστια γκάφα του πρίγκιπα του Βελγίου - Τι έκανε που εξόργισε τους πάντες (Video) - Media
 
Μια αγενή κίνηση έκανε ο πρίγκιπας Λορέν του Βελγίου κατά τη διάρκεια επετειακών εκδηλώσεων για την ανεξαρτησία της χώρας εξοργίζοντας τη γυναίκα του, αλλά και προκαλώντας αρνητικά σχόλια για τη συμπεριφορά του.
 
Συγκεκριμένα, ιδιαίτερα κακή εντύπωση προκάλεσε το γεγονός ότι ο πρίγκιπας Λορέν του Βελγίου σήκωσε το κινητό του κατά τη διάρκεια εκδήλωσης για τα 188 χρόνια ανεξαρτησίας της χώρας και μάλιστα κατά την ανάκρουση του εθνικού ύμνου.
 
Το γεγονός εξόργισε τη σύζυγό του, την πριγκίπισσα Κλερ του Βελγίου, η οποία άγγιξε με «βασιλικό τρόπο» το χέρι του συζύγου της για να του δείξει ότι η συμπεριφορά του ήταν ανάρμοστη ενώ το έριξε και μια επικριτική ματιά.
 
Το Twitter ήταν εκεί για να σχολιάσει πως «κάθε οικογενειακό τραπέζι έχει έναν πρίγκιπα Λορέν».
 
Πηγή: Sputnik.gr
Βέλγιο
πρίγκιπας Λόρεν
κινητό

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Το "Π" σέβεται όλες τις απόψεις, αλλά διατηρεί το δικαίωμά του να μην αναρτά υβριστικά σχόλια και διαφημίσεις. Τα σχόλια απηχούν αποκλειστικά τις απόψεις των αναγνωστών.