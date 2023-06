Αράχνη «μαύρη χήρα» πιάστηκε στον «ιστό» σαρκοφάγου φυτού (Video)

🔥🔥🔥”Everything is more beautiful because we are all doomed” 🔥🔥🔥 In the video I am feeding a dionaea muscipula. Or more commonly know for its slang name as Venus fly trap. But these carnivorous plants eat way more than just flies! They will just about eat anything that they can capture in their surprisingly strong traps. The insect in the video being eaten by my house plant is the venomous black widow spider. The plant will produce digestive enzymes for around one to two weeks while digesting the prey and open back up for another meal.