«Θαύμα» στις Φιλιππίνες: Κοριτσάκι βρέθηκε ζωντανό 60 ώρες μετά τη φονική κατολίσθηση (photos/video)

Ground zero of a devastating #landslide in Brgy. Masara, Maco, #DavaoDeOro , where homes, buses, and a vehicle were buried tragically.



As of 4:30 PM on Feb. 7, provincial data reports seven bodies recovered, 48 missing, and 31 rescued or injured from the rubble.📹@HernelTocmo pic.twitter.com/OGvmAqT3P5