Έριξαν μπογιά στο ισραηλινό κοινοβούλιο – Συνεχίζονται οι διαδηλώσεις κατά του Νετενιάχου (Videos)

News 🇵🇸🇮🇱II:



More footage of the Chaos as it erupts in #Israel Knesset as relatives of hostages throw yellow paint at glass windows.#Follow for more #news #Updates#IDF #Israel #Palestine #Hamas #Lebanon #Hezbollah #Yemen https://t.co/nq0JSBuN2P pic.twitter.com/5WU0XTtIqx