 15/03/2020 21:29:45

ΕΛΛAΔΑ

15.3.2020 / ΤΟ ΠΟΝΤΙΚΙ WEB

Χειροκροτήματα και στην Ελλάδα σε υποστήριξη γιατρών και νοσηλευτών του ΕΣΥ (Video)

Χειροκροτήματα και στην Ελλάδα σε υποστήριξη γιατρών και νοσηλευτών του ΕΣΥ (Video) - Media

 

Χιλιάδες κάτοικοι της Αθήνας και άλλων μεγάλων πόλεων ανταποκρίθηκαν στο διαδικτυακό κάλεσμα να χειροκροτήσουν συντονισμένα στις 21:00 τους γιατρούς και νοσηλευτές του ΕΣΥ που βρίσκονται στην πρώτη γραμμή της μάχης με τον κορονοϊό.

Πρόκειται για μία κίνηση που ξεκίνησε από την Ισπανία, και βρήκε ανταπόκριση από τους πολίτες και στη χώρα μας.

Αθηνά
χειροκρότημα
ΕΣΥ
γιατροί
νοσηλευτές

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Το "Π" σέβεται όλες τις απόψεις, αλλά διατηρεί το δικαίωμά του να μην αναρτά υβριστικά σχόλια και διαφημίσεις. Τα σχόλια απηχούν αποκλειστικά τις απόψεις των αναγνωστών.