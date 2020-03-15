Χειροκροτήματα και στην Ελλάδα σε υποστήριξη γιατρών και νοσηλευτών του ΕΣΥ (Video)

Χιλιάδες κάτοικοι της Αθήνας και άλλων μεγάλων πόλεων ανταποκρίθηκαν στο διαδικτυακό κάλεσμα να χειροκροτήσουν συντονισμένα στις 21:00 τους γιατρούς και νοσηλευτές του ΕΣΥ που βρίσκονται στην πρώτη γραμμή της μάχης με τον κορονοϊό.
Πρόκειται για μία κίνηση που ξεκίνησε από την Ισπανία, και βρήκε ανταπόκριση από τους πολίτες και στη χώρα μας.
greeks applauding the doctors and nurses who are fighting in the hospitals from their balconies #COVIDー19 #καραντινα #ΜΕΝΟΥΜΕΣΠΙΤΙ #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/GFD3JS60FK— kells (@gukkieslut) March 15, 2020
people in greece started clapping for all the nurses and doctors that have to fight the corona virus #ΜΕΝΟΥΜΕΣΠΙΤΙ #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/3ql12Vfk5R— Penelope :) (@peneloperwlnd) March 15, 2020
Clapping for the doctors in the health system in Greece. I'm in a small town and neighborhood with not a lot of people but it's amazing how loud it is.#κορονοιος #coronavirus #ΜΕΝΟΥΜΕΣΠΙΤΙ #μενουμεστοσπιτι #COVIDー19 #καραντινα pic.twitter.com/UxoEAJwZVb— kely (@cvcvmbcrbatch) March 15, 2020