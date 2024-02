Ανεξέλεγκτος δορυφόρος πλησιάζει τη Γη, θα εισέλθει στην ατμόσφαιρα το πρωί της Τετάρτης

Heads up! A big, dead satellite is set to crash back to Earth sometime next week. The European Space Agency (ESA) satellite was a scientific Earth-monitoring mission called ERS-2. ESA's latest prediction is a reentry at 00:24 UTC on Wednesday. 🛰️https://t.co/1I4NMbH0kk



📸 ESA. pic.twitter.com/57JcQuyTuo