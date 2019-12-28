Γαλλία: Νέες διαδηλώσεις Κίτρινων Γιλέκων - Με χημικά «απάντησε» η Αστυνομία (Videos) 

Διαδηλώσεις πραγματοποιήθηκαν σήμερα στο Παρίσι, με την γαλλική αστυνομία να προχωρεί σε χρήση δακρυγόνων, όπως μεταδίδει το ανταποκριτής του ρωσικού πρακτορείου ειδήσεων Sputnik.

Οι συγκρούσεις των διαδηλωτών με την αστυνομία έγιναν στην διάρκεια της διαδήλωσης κατά των μεταρρυθμίσεων στο συνταξιοδοτικό σύστημα, καθώς οι διαδηλωτές συγκεντρώνονταν στο κέντρο της γαλλικής πρωτεύουσας.

Διαδηλωτές ππέταξαν πέτρες κατά των αστυνομικών, καταστρέφοντας μία στάση λεωφορείου, ενώ έκαψαν και κάδους σκουπιδιών.

Από την πλευρά τους, οι αστυνομικοί αντέδρασαν κάνοντας χρήση δακρυγόνων για να διαλύσουν την διαδήλωση.

LIVE: Yellow Vests protesters gather for march in Paris for last time this year https://t.co/XdVG0WFqtM