Σελίν Ντιόν για τη σπάνια νόσο από την οποία πάσχει: Ελπίζω σε μια θαυματουργή θεραπεία

Céline Dion talks beauty secrets with Vogue France: “I'm very proud that at 55, I'm being asked to reveal my beauty.”



Click the following link to read the full article, with so much love to Vogue France: https://t.co/dGTU9l8Epp

Team Celine



Céline Dion se dévoile à Vogue… pic.twitter.com/H0y1ieGtiy