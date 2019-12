Στο νοσοκομείο με «θανατηφόρα λοίμωξη» γνωστός ηθοποιός (Photo)

Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Dec 29, 2019 at 3:47pm PST