 11/09/2020 22:24:36

ΕΛΛAΔΑ

11.9.2020 / ΤΟ ΠΟΝΤΙΚΙ WEB

Όταν τα C-130 «έσκισαν» τον ουρανό της Αττικής: Η άσκηση «Stolen Cerberus VII» (Photos)

Όταν τα C-130 «έσκισαν» τον ουρανό της Αττικής: Η άσκηση «Stolen Cerberus VII» (Photos)
 
Το Γενικό Επιτελείο Αεροπορίας (ΓΕΑ) ανακοίνωσε ότι, σήμερα, περί τις 14:30 με 15:30, πραγματοποιήθηκε διέλευση C-130 της 37ης Αεροπορικής Μοίρας των ΗΠΑ και της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας πάνω από την Αθήνα. Η διέλευση πραγματοποιήθηκε στο πλαίσιο της άσκησης «Stolen Cerberus VII». Το «παρών» έδωσαν τόσο ο Αμερικανός πρέσβης, όσο και ο Αρχηγός ΓΕΕΘΑ, Κωνσταντίνος Φλώρος.
 
Στην άσκηση παίρνουν μέρος προσωπικό και μέσα της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας και των Ειδικών Δυνάμεων, ενώ από πλευράς ΗΠΑ συμμετέχει κλιμάκιο της 86th Airlift Wing, με έδρα την αεροπορική βάση Ramstein στη Γερμανία, της 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, με έδρα επίσης το Ramstein, και της 57th Rescue Squadron, με έδρα την αεροπορική βάση Aviano στην Ιταλία.
 
Σκοπός της «Stolen Cerberus VII» είναι η βελτίωση της συνεργασίας μεταξύ των συμμετεχόντων μέσα από ρεαλιστικά, διακλαδικά σενάρια αεροπορικών επιχειρήσεων, όπως για παράδειγμα κοινή εκπαίδευση σε αποστολές εκκένωσης τραυματιών από το πεδίο της Μάχης (MEDEVAC), πτήσεις χαμηλής ναυτιλίας, ρίψεις φορτίων και αλεξιπτωτιστών σε στεριά και θάλασσα, ημέρα και νύχτα, καθώς και ρίψεις λέμβων και ομάδων Διασωστών.
