Όταν τα C-130 «έσκισαν» τον ουρανό της Αττικής: Η άσκηση «Stolen Cerberus VII» (Photos)

Το Γενικό Επιτελείο Αεροπορίας (ΓΕΑ) ανακοίνωσε ότι, σήμερα, περί τις 14:30 με 15:30, πραγματοποιήθηκε διέλευση C-130 της 37ης Αεροπορικής Μοίρας των ΗΠΑ και της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας πάνω από την Αθήνα. Η διέλευση πραγματοποιήθηκε στο πλαίσιο της άσκησης «Stolen Cerberus VII». Το «παρών» έδωσαν τόσο ο Αμερικανός πρέσβης, όσο και ο Αρχηγός ΓΕΕΘΑ, Κωνσταντίνος Φλώρος.

.@USAmbPyatt & Gen. Floros participate in the annual Stolen Cerberus exercise at Elefsis Air Base w/ @HAFspokesman & @RamsteinOfficial. Our forward-deployed forces are engaged & ready with credible force to assure, deter, & defend in an increasingly complex security environment. pic.twitter.com/tURyjsZdsw