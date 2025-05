Νορβηγία: Φωτιά στο διυλιστήριο πετρελαίου Mongstad – Εκκενώθηκε, δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί

* 02 May 2025 13:53:52 – MONGSTAD REFINERY BEING EVACUATED AFTER FIRE IN TRANSFORMATOR ON SITE, BROADCASTER NRK REPORTS

* 02 May 2025 13:57:46 – FIRE SERVICE SAYS IT IS RESPONDING TO FIRE IN ELECTRICITY SUBSTATION AT EQUINOR'S MONGSTAD REFINERY IN NORWAY#oott