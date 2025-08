Μεξικό: Σεισμός 5,7 βαθμών στην Οαχάκα – Ζημιές σε κτίρια και τουλάχιστον ένας τραυματίας (videos)

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the region of Oaxaca, Mexico, on August 2, 2025, at 17:58 UTC (local time: 11:58 AM), with a depth of 74 km. #Sismo



The earthquake was situated approximately 67 km east-northeast of Oaxaca city and 17 km north-northwest of Tlahuitoltepec. pic.twitter.com/rDKNuBtMZ5