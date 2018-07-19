Τρόμος στο Μανχάταν - Έκρηξη από αγωγό ατμού (Video)

Τον τρόμο βίωσαν οι κάτοικοι του Μανχάταν όταν τα ξημερώματα η καρδιά της Νέας Υόρκης συγκλονίστηκε από μια μεγάλη έκρηξη.

Σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία που υπάρχουν στις 6:40 τα ξημερώματα στην περιοχή του περίφημο κτιρίου Φλατάιρον ένας έντονος θόρυβος συνοδεύτηκε από πίδακες ατμού που ξεπηδούσαν από το οδόστρωμα.

(Flatiron District, Manhattan) Steam Pipe Explosion —This was the scene after a steam pipe exploded on a busy street, propelling heavy smoke into the air. Follow here: https://t.co/XYEWB2VS9t #CitizenAppNYC pic.twitter.com/KajDPFxxYt

Οι πληροφορίες από την αστυνομία αναφέρουν ότι η έκρηξη προκλήθηκε από «διαρροή ατμού υψηλής πίεσης», αν και τα αίτια ερευνώνται ακόμη.

A massive steam pipe explosion in New York City ripped apart pavement and sent a huge plume of steam into they sky https://t.co/Fid2t4pQpJ pic.twitter.com/4gFUZt2eSx