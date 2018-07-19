 19/07/2018 16:32:07

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

19.7.2018 / ΤΟ ΠΟΝΤΙΚΙ WEB

Τρόμος στο Μανχάταν - Έκρηξη από αγωγό ατμού (Video)

Τρόμος στο Μανχάταν - Έκρηξη από αγωγό ατμού (Video) - Media
 
Τον τρόμο βίωσαν οι κάτοικοι του Μανχάταν όταν τα ξημερώματα η καρδιά της Νέας Υόρκης συγκλονίστηκε από μια μεγάλη έκρηξη.
 
Σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία που υπάρχουν στις 6:40 τα ξημερώματα στην περιοχή του περίφημο κτιρίου Φλατάιρον ένας έντονος θόρυβος συνοδεύτηκε από πίδακες ατμού που ξεπηδούσαν από το οδόστρωμα.
Οι πληροφορίες από την αστυνομία αναφέρουν ότι η έκρηξη προκλήθηκε από «διαρροή ατμού υψηλής πίεσης», αν και τα αίτια ερευνώνται ακόμη.
Οι αρχές για καλό και για κακό απομάκρυναν τους κατοίκους από την περιοχή, διακόπηκε για κάποιο διάστημα η κυκλοφορία των οχημάτων και υπήρξαν καθυστερήσεις στο μετρό.
Νέα Υόρκη
Μανχάταν
έκρηξη
αγωγός ατμού

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Το "Π" σέβεται όλες τις απόψεις, αλλά διατηρεί το δικαίωμά του να μην αναρτά υβριστικά σχόλια και διαφημίσεις. Τα σχόλια απηχούν αποκλειστικά τις απόψεις των αναγνωστών.