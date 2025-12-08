Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: Εννέα υποψηφιότητες για το «One Battle After Another», υποψήφια και η «Bugonia» του Λάνθιμου (video)

Με εννέα υποψηφιότητες, το πολιτικό δράμα «One Battle After Another» η τελευταία ταινία του Πολ Τόμας Άντερσον με πρωταγωνιστή τον Λεονάρντο ΝτιΚάπριο, κυριάρχησε στις υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες, που ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα.
Το νορβηγικό δράμα «Affeksjonsverdi» («Συναισθηματική Αξία») κατέλαβε τη δεύτερη θέση με οκτώ υποψηφιότητες.
Ακολουθεί το θρίλερ «Sinners» («Αμαρτωλοί») με επτά υποψηφιότητες, το «Hamnet» με 6, ο «Frankenstein» με 5 και η ταινία «Wicked: For Good» με πέντε επίσης υποψηφιότητες.
Στην κατηγορία καλύτερη κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ, φιγουράρει το «Bugonia» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου,ενώ και οι πρωταγωνιστές του: Έμα Στόουν και Τζέσι Πλέμονς διεκδικούν Α’ Γυναικείου και Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ αντίστοιχα.
Όσον αφορά τις τηλεοπτικέςκατηγορίες, η σειρά «White Lotus» του HBO έλαβε έξι υποψηφιότητες, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των κατηγοριών καλύτερης δραματικής σειράς και υποψηφιοτήτων για τους Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins και Jason Isaacs.
Η μίνι σειρά «Adolescence» του Netflix ακολουθεί με πέντε υποψηφιότητες, ενώ οι σειρές «Only Murders in the Building» και «Severance» έλαβαν από τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες η καθεμία.
Οι νικητές για τις φετινές Χρυσές Σφαίρες -που θεωρούνται προάγγελος των Όσκαρ– θα ανακοινωθούν σε τελετή στις 11 Ιανουαρίου στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς.
Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες
Κινηματογραφικές Κατηγορίες
Καλύτερη Ταινία – Δράμα
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Καλύτερη Ταινία – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Καλύτερη Επίδοση στο Box Office
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1: The Movie
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Σκηνοθεσία
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Σενάριο
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος Δράμα
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος Δράμα
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία
It Was Just an Accident (Γαλλία)
No Other Choice (Νότια Κορέα)
The Secret Agent (Βραζιλία)
Sentimental Value (Νορβηγία)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Τυνησία)
Sirāt (Ισπανία)
Μουσική
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie
Τραγούδι
Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You, Sinners
No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Καλύτερη Ταινία – Animation
Arco
Demon Slayer
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Τηλεοπτικές Κατηγορίες
Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά – Δράμα
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
White Lotus
Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά – Κωμωδία
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Hacks
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Studio
A’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Κωμωδία
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
B’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The GIrlfriend
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Stand–Up Κωμωδία
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Μάθε πρώτος για την επικαιρότητα με εγγραφή στο Newsletter.
Το topontiki.gr σέβεται όλες τις απόψεις, αλλά διατηρεί το δικαίωμά του να μην αναρτά υβριστικά σχόλια και διαφημίσεις. Οι χρήστες που παραβιάζουν τους κανόνες συμπεριφοράς θα αποκλείονται. Τα σχόλια απηχούν αποκλειστικά τις απόψεις των αναγνωστών.