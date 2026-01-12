Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: Σάρωσαν «One Battle After Another», «Hamnet» και «Adolescence» – Όλοι οι νικητές της βραδιάς (Videos)

Ακολουθήστε το topontiki.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.
Στο Λος Άντζελες πραγματοποιήθηκε η τελετή απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών, σηματοδοτώντας την επίσημη έναρξη της σεζόν των κινηματογραφικών και τηλεοπτικών βραβείων για το 2026.
Τα βραβεία συγκέντρωσαν για ακόμη μία φορά το παγκόσμιο ενδιαφέρον, τιμώντας δημιουργούς και πρωταγωνιστές που άφησαν το στίγμα τους τόσο στον κινηματογράφο όσο και την τηλεόραση.
Στις κινηματογραφικές κατηγορίες, τα κορυφαία βραβεία των Χρυσών Σφαιρών κατέκτησαν οι ταινίες One Battle After Another και Hamnet, ενώ στη μικρή οθόνη το Netflix και η σειρά Adolescence συνέχισαν τη θριαμβευτική τους πορεία.
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Hamnet
Frankenstein
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: One Battle After Another
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson – Hedda
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
George Clooney – Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Sinners
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick – KPop Demon Hunters («Golden»)
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen – Avatar: Fire and Ash («Dream as One»)
Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners («I Lied to You»)
Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good («No Place Like Home»)
Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good («The Girl in the Bubble»)
Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams («Train Dreams»)
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray – Sirât
Max Richter – Hamnet
Hans Zimmer – F1
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Pitt
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Studio
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Britt Lower – Severance
Helen Mirren – Mobland
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Adam Scott – Severance
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Seth Rogen – The Studio
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell – Chad Powers
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law – Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Aimee-Lou Wood – The White Lotus
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ricky Gervais – Mortality
Bill Maher – Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein – The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart – Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani – Night Thoughts
Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Φέτος, εκτός από κινηματογράφο και τηλεόραση, προστέθηκε και νέα κατηγορία για podcasts.
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First από το NPR
