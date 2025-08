Νότια Ευρώπη: Δοκιμάζεται από τα πύρινα μέτωπα – Μία νεκρή στη Γαλλία, μαζικές εκκενώσεις στην Ισπανία

🔥 #EMSR824 – Wildfire in Portugal 🇵🇹



Portugal continues to battle multiple wildfires. In Vila Real, satellite analysis shows 2,625 ha burned and 7 active flames.



Our #MappingTeam also identified 56 km of roads and 0.3 ha of built-up areas impacted.



🔗https://t.co/YbTeDuxSqk