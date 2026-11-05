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05.11.2026 10:51

Ο Βανς άφησε αιχμές στον Τραμπ για την ήττα στις ενδιάμεσες εκλογές και βρήκε σύμμαχο τον… Τραμπ τζούνιορ

05.11.2026 10:51
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Ο Τζέι Ντι Βανς βρήκε έναν εντελώς απρόσμενο σύμμαχο στην ανάρτησή του στην οποία αφήνει αιχμές στον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ για τον πόλεμο στο Ιράν και τα αίτια της ήττας στις ενδιάμεσες εκλογές.

Ο σύμμαχός του, είναι ο γιος του προέδρου, ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ Τζούνιορ…

Χθες ο αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ κάνοντας μια ανάλυση για το τι στοίχησε την εκλογική πανωλεθρία, ανέφερε τον πόλεμο στο Ιράν και την εκτόξευση της ακρίβειας, την ώρα που ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος υπερασπιζόταν στους δημοσιογράφους την πολιτική του.

«Ο λόγος που χάσαμε είναι ο πόλεμος. Ο ίδιος ο πρόεδρος το είπε χθες το βράδυ», έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά ο Βανς ο οποίος κάλεσε όσους υποστήριξαν τη στρατιωτική επέμβαση να αναλάβουν την ευθύνη για το πολιτικό κόστος της απόφασης. 

«Αν θέλετε να υποστηρίξετε ότι άξιζε τον κόπο, ότι άξιζε να χάσουμε τη Γερουσία για τα επόμενα έξι χρόνια, τότε κάντε το. Υποστηρίξτε ότι ήταν ένα τίμημα που άξιζε να πληρωθεί. Είτε συμφωνεί κανείς είτε διαφωνεί, τουλάχιστον αυτό είναι έντιμο», ανέφερε.

Λίγες ώρες αργότερα ήρθε η… έκπληξη από τον Τραμπ Τζούνιορ που αντέδρασε θετικά στην ανάρτηση, γράφοντας ότι συμφωνεί με «κάθε λέξη» επιδοκιμάζοντας την ανάρτηση του Τραμπ.

Την ίδια ώρα, ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος, παραδέχτηκε ότι ο πόλεμος συνέβαλε σε «μεγάλο βαθμό» στην ήττα, αλλά πρόσθεσε πως δεν το μετάνιωσε. «Αν έπρεπε να το ξανακάνω, θα το έκανα. Δεν μπορείς να επιτρέψεις στο Ιράν να αποκτήσει πυρηνικό όπλο».

Το ενδιαφέρον ήρθε μετά όταν ρωτήθηκε από το Foxnews για την πιθανότητα ο Βανς να διεκδικήσει την προεδρία το 2028, μετά την ανάρτηση του αντιπροέδρου.

Εκεί ο Τραμπ απάντησε με νόημα: «Ίσως να μην είναι υποψήφιος. Δεν ξέρω ποιος θα είναι υποψήφιος»…

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